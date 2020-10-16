#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The House of Representatives passed the P4.5-trillion national budget for next year on final reading, paving the way for the Senate to tackle the spending bill in the plenary.
House passes P4.5-T national budget for 2021
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 8:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives passed Friday the P4.5-trillion national budget for next year on final reading, paving the way for the Senate to tackle the spending bill in the plenary.

Voting 257-6, the lower chamber approved the fiscal plan on third reading after months of deliberations.

Senators are now calling on House lawmakers to send the budget bill to the upper chamber as soon as possible to allow them more time to deliberate on the fiscal plan.

“If they will pass on third reading tomorrow, I cannot understand why they would transmit the GAB (General Appropriations Bill) to us November 5, unless they again plan to amend after third reading,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in a mix of English and Filipino on Thursday.

House appropriations committee chair Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) says they will be able to transmit copies of the proposed budget to senators by October 28, but it would not yet be official copies encoded and printed by the National Printing Office (NPO).

"I cannot let my speaker down. It will be on October 28," Yap said in a mix of English and Filipino. "But it won't be the hard copy. Whatever we submit to the NPO, that's what we will give the Senate."

Senate Finance committee chair Juan Edgardo "Sonny" Angara told Philstar.com in an online exchange that they can start debates on the proposed budget by the week of November 9.

“We moved the calendar back a week to give more time for Senate debate and for the bicameral conferences," Angara said.

The Senate cut its break short by a week and will resume session on November 9 instead of November 16. The House concurred with this move.

The fiscal plan was passed after months of deliberations in the lower house, which were abruptly halted for four days by the previous leadership and only resumed when President Rodrigo Duterte called for a special session of Congress from October 13 to 16.

Despite this, the House leadership is confident that the spending bill will be passed on time, while Malacañang sees Duterte signing it into law by the end of the year, preventing the government from operating on a reenacted budget by 2021.

Operating on a reenacted budget would mean using the spending plan for 2020, which does not take into account the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 BUDGET HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House ousts Cayetano again, this time as caretaker of CamSur district
By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives, now led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, has ousted former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yet again...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese vaccine cleared for Philippines clinical trials
By Christina Mendez | 21 hours ago
China’s candidate vaccine for COVID-19 has been cleared by a panel of experts for phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows minors, senior citizens to leave homes during community quarantine
8 hours ago
(Updated 3:49 p.m.) "Persons from 15 to 65 years of age are now allowed to go out. Local government units (LGUs) may impose...
Headlines
fbfb
Police cut short, speed up funeral procession for Baby River
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III on Friday morning said the government deployed dozens of police officers for the burial...
Headlines
fbfb
'Serve and protect’: Cops reminded of mandate after saying they will file raps vs woman who tried to end life
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 10 hours ago
"There are 3.6 million Filipinos struggling with mental health problems. Will we imprison them when they need help the most?...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Eased travel movement to empower LGUs to reopen tourist spots — Puyat
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Friday welcomed the loosening of travel movement between general community quarantine and modified...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker pushes for early voting for senior citizens, PWDs amid pandemic
3 hours ago
Aside from being allowed to vote early, the proposal also provides an option for the Commission on Elections to allow mail-in...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-PhilHealth chief Morales sues whistleblower for cyber libel
3 hours ago
“He has, without basis and with actual malice, falsely branded me as a ‘coddler’ of the corrupt and as an...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF allows cockfighting in MGCQ areas
4 hours ago
The return of cockfighting also comes with several caveats — there can be no live audiences, online or remote betting,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines now allows travel ‘for any purpose’ between GCQ, MGCQ areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
This means travel “for any purpose” between GCQ and MGCQ areas is now permitted subject to “reasonable”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with