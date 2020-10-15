Philippines records 2,261 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 348,698

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus case tally climbed to 348,698 Thursday after 2,261 new infections were reported.

The Department of Health has been logging daily cases fewer than 3,000 since the start of the month except for October 4 and October 12. The day before, the DOH recorded 1,910 cases.

Thursday’s figures, however, did not include data from 14 testing laboratories that failed to submit their data on time.

Eighty-five percent of the newly-reported cases caught the virus in the last two weeks

Metro Manila tallied the highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 566. It was followed by Cavite with 174, Pangasinan with 145, Northern Samar with 104 and Quezon with 98.

The department also registered 50 additional deaths due to the severe respiratory illness, bringing the death toll to 6,497. Most of the new fatalities were from Metro Manila (14) and Western Visayas (12).

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 294,161 after DOH reported 385 additional recovered patients.

Excluding deaths and recoveries, the country’s active cases stood at 48,040.

In a speech aired late Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte said the government is working on securing more funds to ensure that all Filipinos will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus. He said he would prioritize the poor, the vulnerable and the state forces as first recipients of COVID-19 vaccines once they becomes available.

More than 4.013 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country.

Globally, 38.4 million people have been sickened by the virus, with over 1.09 million deaths.