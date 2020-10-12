#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Days after gang brawl, Bilibid situation still tense as of Sunday, Guevarra says
Inmates gather at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa following clearing operations on October 28, 2019.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
Days after gang brawl, Bilibid situation still tense as of Sunday, Guevarra says
(Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the atmosphere at the New Bilibid Prison remains tense as of Sunday, days after a riot between two gangs sparked where nine inmates died.

Guevarra told reporters on Monday that they received intelligence reports that “one group was amassing to strike back at the rival group.”

“But the prison authorities, with the assistance of the police, have so far contained the violence,” he said.

Guevarra said the Bureau of Corrections will give an update on Monday.

Last Friday, BuCor said Sputnik and Commando gang were involved in a fight at the Maximum Security compound in Bilibid. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m.

Nine inmates were later found dead, while seven were injured and treated at the NBP hospital.

On the same day, Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident and file complaints against persons involved in the incident, if warranted.

The DOJ chief also ordered BuCor chief, Director General Gerald Bantag to identify all inmates involved in the incident and cause the relief and suspension of responsible bureau officials and personnel who appear to be liable in the riot.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said also Monday that they have yet to identify the bureau officials that may be placed under relief or suspended. He said they will wait for recommendation from BuCor chief, Director General Gerald Bantag.

Marco also refused to say whether there were lapses made by bureau officials, citing the ongoing investigation of the NBI.

The NBI is set to file a report to Guevarra’s office ten days after they received the department order for probe. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE GERALD BANTAG MENARDO GUEVARRA NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
186 allies vote Velasco as House speaker in remote session
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) was elected House speaker by his allies after the faction of 186 congressmen conducted...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco faction moves to unseat Cayetano as House speaker
7 hours ago
In a manifesto shared to media, the Velasco faction claims to have the support of 187 House members, which constitute a majority...
Headlines
fbfb
Jailed activist mom asks Manila court to let her attend baby's funeral
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“She prays for true compassion and mercy that any inconsolable mother in deep sorrow needs,” Reina Mae Nasino's...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF OKs easing outbound travel limits for Pinoys
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The government’s pandemic task force has agreed in principle to relax the outbound travel restrictions on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority will 'respect' term-sharing agreement
1 day ago
"We will respect the term-sharing agreement and ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the House of Representatives,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOH advice: Conduct activities in open air spaces, install exhaust fans in toilets
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH has issued Department Memorandum 2020-0429, which outlines the administrative...
Headlines
fbfb
Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Zamboanga City
5 hours ago
"As for the activities of these people who were arrested, of course we would say they are still planning to have bombings,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Set aside politics, pass budget
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has asked lawmakers to set aside politics and pass the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget for next year...
Headlines
fbfb
Government keen on declaring climate emergency – Cimatu
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
A “climate emergency” may be declared by government to compel a whole-nation effort in addressing the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
Monsoon, 2 LPAs to bring rains
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
More rains are expected over most parts of the country this week due to the southwest monsoon and two low-pressure areas,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with