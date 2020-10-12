Days after gang brawl, Bilibid situation still tense as of Sunday, Guevarra says

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the atmosphere at the New Bilibid Prison remains tense as of Sunday, days after a riot between two gangs sparked where nine inmates died.

Guevarra told reporters on Monday that they received intelligence reports that “one group was amassing to strike back at the rival group.”

“But the prison authorities, with the assistance of the police, have so far contained the violence,” he said.

Guevarra said the Bureau of Corrections will give an update on Monday.

Last Friday, BuCor said Sputnik and Commando gang were involved in a fight at the Maximum Security compound in Bilibid. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m.

Nine inmates were later found dead, while seven were injured and treated at the NBP hospital.

On the same day, Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident and file complaints against persons involved in the incident, if warranted.

The DOJ chief also ordered BuCor chief, Director General Gerald Bantag to identify all inmates involved in the incident and cause the relief and suspension of responsible bureau officials and personnel who appear to be liable in the riot.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said also Monday that they have yet to identify the bureau officials that may be placed under relief or suspended. He said they will wait for recommendation from BuCor chief, Director General Gerald Bantag.

Marco also refused to say whether there were lapses made by bureau officials, citing the ongoing investigation of the NBI.

The NBI is set to file a report to Guevarra’s office ten days after they received the department order for probe. — Kristine Joy Patag