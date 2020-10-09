#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
ABS-CBN's Esguerra is McLuhan fellow, Philstar.com's Diola gets CMFR award of distinction
ABS-CBN's Esguerra is McLuhan fellow, Philstar.com's Diola gets CMFR award of distinction
(Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN’s Christian Esguerra was named as this year’s Marshall McLuhan fellow on Friday while Philstar.com editor in chief Camille Diola received the award of distinction in journalism from the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) at the same seminar.

CMFR cited Diola for "the integrity of her editorial leadership of Philstar.com and the innovative spirit that has explored the ways of presenting news on cyberspace so that citizens can make better decisions about the issues that confront the national community."

The media watchdog also feted her for "her resolve to seek the higher ground for 24/7 news," for "reinforcing the journalistic principle of going beyond the surface of news online," and for "supplying important context, analysis and interpretation of statements and quotes from government officials and spokespersons."

"This is a testament to the work that the whole team has done. I’m inspired every day to check in, to go to work because also of their passion and dedication and their concern for our audience," Diola said of the award.

Esguerra picked as Marshall McLuhan fellow

Meanwhile, the Canadian embassy in Manila, in partnership with Sun Life Financial Inc., named Esguerra as this year’s Marshall McLuhan fellow.

Canadian ambassador Peter MacArthur recognized Esguerra, who hosts ANC’s Matters of Fact, as a “journalist whose passion for the craft transcends new platforms” with a “proficient mastery to discover and explain the facts restricts the space of disinformation to thrive.”

As McLuhan fellow, Esguerra will go on a speaking tour in Canada in March 2021 and will meet with media practitioners, members of government and civil society there.

Diola and Esguerra were cited for their work in journalism during CMFR’s Jaime V. Ongpin Journalism Seminar, which was held online for the first time. 

The two, along with Lian Buan (Rappler), Raffy Tima (GMA), Mike Navallo (ABS-CBN) and Chiara Zambrano (ABS-CBN), were panelists in the prestigious seminar named after a press freedom advocate during the Marcos dictatorship.

CAMILLE DIOLA CENTER FOR MEDIA FREEDOM AND RESPONSIBILITY CHRISTIAN ESGUERRA PHILSTAR.COM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano apologizes to Sotto
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has accepted the apology of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano over his blaming the Senate for...
Headlines
fbfb
Mass termination of PAL employees unlikely – DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The planned mass termination of 2,400 Philippine Airlines employees is unlikely to push through, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases declining – UP experts
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An independent group of researchers has observed a declining number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide, but recommended the...
Headlines
fbfb
43 PhilHealth officials resign
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Heeding the directive of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Dante Gierran, 43 ranking PhilHealth officials have opted...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE eyes deferment of 13th month pay
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Some workers may not be able to receive the mandated 13th month pay this coming holiday season, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Nine found dead after violence erupted in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 minutes ago
The Southern Police District, citing information from Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, reported that seven...
Headlines
fbfb
Promising to do better, DepEd says errors part of adjustment to distance learning
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
Distance learning for millions of students in the country began this week, with all eyes on the education department over...
Headlines
fbfb
CA justice Rosario appointed to Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Rosario has been at the appellate court since September 2005, serving as an associate justice for 15 years.
Headlines
fbfb
Violence erupts in Bilibid, casualties reported
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections confirmed that violence erupted at the New Bilibid Prison in early morning of Friday, and casualties...
Headlines
fbfb
Stressed over COVID-19? SWS says 86% of Filipinos were in September
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The poll conducted from September 17 to 20 found that the COVID-19 crisis brought stress to 86% of the surveyed 1,249 working...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with