#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte wants dialogue with Bataan residents over nuclear power plant revival
This December 19, 2011 photo from Wikimedia Commons shows Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.
Jiru27 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Duterte wants dialogue with Bataan residents over nuclear power plant revival
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is seeking a dialogue with residents of Bataan over plans to revive the country's sole nuclear power plant found in the province, a top government spokesman said Thursday. 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said at a press briefing that President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered public consultations held to see if locals would approve of the move.

"The president said that this move needs to be studied carefully and discussions should return to the ground level," he said in Filipino. "Residents of Bataan will be consulted on the matter."

Duterte's pronouncement came after he met with Environment Secretary Alfonso Cusi and businessman Mark Cojuangco, a former congressman for Pangasinan. 

The nuclear power plant was built during the time of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos but  the facility was never because of safety concerns raised by the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. 

There has been a long-running debate on possibility of reviving the power plant and the option is brought up at least once a year.

In July of this year, Duterte signed Executive Order No. 116 that created an interagency committee tasked to study the feasibility of using nuclear energy as a power source. 

The departments of energy, science and technology, finance and foreign affairs to name a few are part of the said body that is required by the order to turn in an initial report to Duterte by January 2021.

Greenpeace Philippines and other environment groups have said that opting for nuclear energy will cost the country more, citing the need for sourcing fuel, expertise and technologies that would have to be sourced from abroad. 

"That's aside from the huge cost of dealing with the inherent safety risks and disasters associated with nuclear power plants," the group's campaigner Khevin Yu said back in May.

BATAAN NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will the struggle at the 'House of the People' affect our daily lives?
1 day ago
"If there is a change of leadership in the committees, there could be a delay of a few months. But, right now, they are just...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ Usec Perete quits post
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
“I would have liked to continue under Secretary [Menardo] Guevarra’s leadership but it would be a disservice to...
Headlines
fbfb
SC moves forward on poll protest, orders comment on Marcos' bid for nullification of Mindanao elections
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has moved forward on former Sen. Bongbong Marcos’ poll...
Headlines
fbfb
'Waste of time': Lawmaker hits Cayetano speech as budget hearings stalled
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
A lawmaker has lamented the wasted "legislative time" that Congress spent on Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano's speech yesterday...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth chief opposes privatization of state health insurer
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
PhilHealth President and CEO Dante Gierran opposes the privatization of the state health insurer, saying that privatizing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Task force seeks use of P10-B unused SAP funds as aid for COVID-19 patients
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government has prohibited home quarantine for persons with COVID-19, saying it could lead to a spike in infections.
Headlines
fbfb
DENR's own tests find crushed dolomite in Manila Bay not 'hazardous'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The department earlier initiated to have its own analysis of the same to ease concerns about the effects of crushed dolomite...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 100 lawmakers call for return of traditional jeepneys
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
A total of 108 congressmen have backed a House resolution filed by members of the minority bloc calling on the full resumption...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says funds for Manila Bay 'white sand' project can't be realigned for pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Despite views by some experts that the controversial white sand project won't solve Manila Bay's environmental woes, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
Preliminary probe into Jolo shooting complaint may wrap up in October
2 hours ago
Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon said Thursday that “barring any extensions and any unforeseen...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with