COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
This December 19, 2011 photo from Wikimedia Commons shows Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.
Jiru27 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)
Duterte revives nuclear energy push
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is reviving a long-stalled push for nuclear energy under the Duterte administration, a controversial policy that has torn people between meeting rising energy needs and potential dangers of running nuclear plants.

Under Executive Order No. 116 released Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte created the Nuclear Energy Program Interagency Committee to examine the feasibility of nuclear energy as an energy source and draft regulations toward its ultimate adoption.

The 11-member committee will be co-chaired by the energy and science and technology departments, with the finance, foreign affairs, environment agencies as well as the National Economic and Development Authority acting as some of the members.

“There is an imperative study need to revisit the country’s policy on nuclear energy and to determine its feasibility as a long term option for power generation,” the order read.

The EO essentially means that the Duterte government is starting from scratch on its nuclear ambitions. In 2017, the energy department already submitted a “national position” on nuclear energy to Duterte for his approval. This was followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding with China and Russia to assist the Philippines in studying nuclear energy in 2018.

Since then however, fewer details had been released regarding one of Duterte’s key economic policy agenda seen as long-term fix to costly power and typical blackouts in areas far from the main grid. Duterte also made no mention of nuclear power during his State of the Nation Address last Monday.

The energy department said it would issue a statement on the matter within the day.

Under the government’s long-term energy plan, nuclear power is as a source of 1.5% of the country’s annual energy needs by 2040. As of 2017, the latest period on which data is available, the bulk of the country’s energy needs are sourced from oil and coal which collectively accounted for 60.6% of the power mix.

Costly, dangerous

Environmentalists opposing nuclear energy, meanwhile, see the nuclear thrust as dangerous and unlikely to reduce Southeast Asia’s most expensive power that for years have deterred foreign investors. They have instead push for more renewables whose share of the energy basket has declined from nearly 46% in 2001 to 32.9% in 2017.

“Contrary to (Energy) Secretary (Alfonso) Cusi’s misguided expectation, nuclear will actually cost us so much, including sourcing fuel, expertise and technologies, all of which will have to be imported overseas, from planning to operations,” said Khevin Yu, campaigner at Greenpeace, a non-government organization, last May.

“That’s aside from the huge cost of dealing with the inherent safety risks and disasters associated with nuclear power plants,” he had said.

This was not the first time the country mulled the use of nuclear energy, but since the last time it did during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., global events have not been on the side of nuclear power. For instance, a tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 damaged nuclear power plants that resulted into severe environmental contamination. Since then, Japan has tried to slowly move away from nuclear power. 

In the Philippines, Marcos built the Bataan Nuclear Plant, but it was never used. Corazon Aquino mothballed the plant in 1986 due to safety concerns following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

NUCLEAR POWER RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BBB: Once more with feeling?
By Boo Chanco | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Believe it or not, the government claims it is planning to build its way out of the coronavirus economic downturn. If that means resurrecting the Build Build Build program, good luck!
Business
fbfb
The COVID-19 SONA
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The State of the Nation Address that President Duterte delivered last Monday before a joint session of Congress was delivered in an eerily abnormal fashion before a selected few of well-distanced parliamentarians...
Business
fbfb
PAL Shake-up: The saga continues
By Iris Gonzales | July 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Manila’s blue skies are empty and the control towers are quiet. But over at Lucio “Kapitan” Tan’s Philippine Airlines, the turbulence shows.
Business
fbfb
Senate ends stimulus impasse with Bayanihan II passage
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
A day after President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), senators moved swiftly to pass one of the...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic tempers hot Philippine property market
By Prinz Magtulis | 23 hours ago
Property firms are expecting demand to taper with millions losing jobs as a result of the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Drop in remittances to hurt consumption in Philippines — Moody’s
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
A large drop in remittances from overseas workers due to the pandemic-induced global economic slump would hurt consumption...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
Targeted deployment of OFWs needed in next 2 years
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
A strategic means of deploying overseas Filipino workers, backed by knowledge on areas of demand and diplomatic representation,...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
Private economists cut inflation forecast
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Economists of private banks have revised downward their inflation forecasts for the next three years, even as demand is expected...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
Malacañang appoints new Monetary Board member
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
Malacañang has appointed Department of Finance chief of staff Anita Linda Aquino as a new member of the seven-member...
Business
fbfb
14 hours ago
NFF Industrial racks up more projects
14 hours ago
For almost three decades now, NFF Industrial Corp. has remained committed to its mission of providing engineering, emission,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with