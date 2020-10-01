#VACCINEWATCHPH
Over 100 lawmakers call for return of traditional jeepneys
In this photo take July 14, 2020, jeepney drivers in Caloocan whose line were not allowed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to operate ask for alms.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 5:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over 100 lawmakers are calling for the return of traditional jeepneys on the road, saying that the lack of public transportation options amid the pandemic has “caused hardships among commuters.”

A total of 108 congressmen have backed a House resolution filed by members of the minority bloc calling on the full resumption of operation of all registered public utility jeepneys in all routes.

House Resolution No. 1254 said transport groups have been urging the government to bring back jeepneys on the road to expand public transportation options and to address the worsening economic plight of jeepney drivers and operators.

It added that findings and guidelines from researchers from the University of Amsterdam, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control state that there is a reduced risk of viral spread in well ventilated open-air vehicles like jeepneys.

“Jeepney operators and drivers have shown their willingness and capability to innovate and implement health and safety measures to protect their patrons from the virus such as the installment of plastic seat dividers,” the resolution further read.

So far, only 23% of the more than 75,000 traditional jeepneys in 900 existing routes have been allowed to operate by the government as it continues to gradually reopen the economy while imposing certain restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

This leaves some 57,000 traditional jeepney units still idled more than six months since lockdowns paralyzed public transportation in the various parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board previously said that the number of routes opened for traditional and roadworthy PUJs was based on public demand. It also warned that operators who still go on the road despite not meeting roadworthiness standards could face penalties.

Three groups of jeepney drivers have filed a petition before the Supreme Court assailing the government’s lockdown transport policies, saying these “arbitrarily and unreasonabl[y] confiscated [their] right to work.”

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES LAND TRANSPORTATION FRANCHISING AND REGULATORY BOARD
