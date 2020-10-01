#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PhilHealth chief opposes privatization of state health insurer
A public display sign of Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The STAR/File photo
PhilHealth chief opposes privatization of state health insurer
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) chief Dante Gierran opposed Thursday the privatization of the state health insurer which is hounded by multi-billion peso corruption allegations.

Speaking before the House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability, Gierran said privatizing PhilHealth would leave its members with nowhere to go for their health concerns.

“Kung i-privatize po ang PhilHealth po, anong mangyayari po sa ating mga miyembro?” he told lawmakers via Zoom. “Mayroon tayong tinatawag na outright membership. Kahit hindi ka pa miyembro, ‘pag pumunta ka sa ospital, miyembro ka kaagad. And then outright eligibility, saan natin kukunin ito kapag i-privatize natin ito?”

(If we privatize PhilHealth, what would happen to our members? … We have what we call outright membership. Even if you’re not a member, if you go to the hospital, you’ll immediately become a member. We also have outright eligibility. Where would we get this if we privatize it?)

He added that privatizing PhilHealth sends a “wrong signal” to the public that people in government cannot be trusted.

“Are we telling the people of the Philippines, of the world, that only people in the private sector can work well? That government workers like us can’t do that? Wow. That’s not right, sir,” Gierran said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Gierran, however, said that he submits to the wisdom of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte said Monday that he wants PhilHealth abolished or revamped, adding that reforms cannot be implemented if the current officials stay in their post.

However, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Wednesday that the task force tasked to investigate the alleged anomalies in the state health insurer, which he leads, only recommended PhilHealth’s reorganization and not its abolition.

This was backed by Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand Sugay during the House hearing, saying they did not go as far as recommending to do away with PhilHealth.

“We would not have gone as far as saying that we no longer need PhilHealth,” Sugay said in a mix of English and Filipino. “I would like to think the report was advocating more for reforms in PhilHealth.”

Labor coalition Nagkaisa has warned against privatizing PhilHealth, saying that it would only reverse the gains from the government’s universal health care program.

However, Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina), who has filed a bill allowing the president to privatize parts of PhilHealth or its entirety during an emergency, said privatizing the state health insurer does not mean that the poor would lose coverage.

“When we say privatize PhilHealth, we’re talking about privatizing the corporation,” Quimbo said. “It doesn’t mean that government is precluded from subsidizing the premiums of our indigent households.”

DANTE GIERRAN PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will the struggle at the 'House of the People' affect our daily lives?
21 hours ago
"If there is a change of leadership in the committees, there could be a delay of a few months. But, right now, they are just...
Headlines
fbfb
SC moves forward on poll protest, orders comment on Marcos' bid for nullification of Mindanao elections
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has moved forward on former Sen. Bongbong Marcos’ poll...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte now hands off on House vote
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
Learning that the House plenary voted overwhelmingly in favor of keeping Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in his post despite a...
Headlines
fbfb
'Manila Bay Sands' a costly effort that won't solve Manila Bay's problems — marine scientists
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 20 hours ago
The addition of crushed dolomite rocks "cannot serve to anchor the loss of beach sand nor serve as replacement for eroded...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 facility isolation may cause patients to lie about conditions — DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday warned that making the facility-based isolation a requirement for confirmed asymptomatic...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Almost 6,000 cops have contracted COVID-19
2 hours ago
Last Friday, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Shield, said two of PNP's major COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
House votes to keep Cayetano as speaker
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is keeping his post after the House plenary decided in session yesterday to reject his offer to...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP asks Facebook for list of fake accounts
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has asked Facebook for a list of fake accounts supposedly managed by the PNP, which the social...
Headlines
fbfb
Task force eyes reorganization for PhilHealth
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, who headed Task Force PhilHealth that investigated anomalies in the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Fewer Metro Manila adults practice anti-COVID-19 measures – SWS
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Fewer adult residents in Metro Manila have followed safety measures against COVID-19 in the past two months, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with