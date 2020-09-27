#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SWS: Hunger among Filipino families at highest since 2012
Tricycle drivers at V. Luna Extension in Quezon City wear face shields on August 16, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
SWS: Hunger among Filipino families at highest since 2012
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some 7.6 million Filipino families experienced hunger at least once in the past three months, the highest since 2012, as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, a survey of the Social Weather Stations suggests.

The survey, conducted from September 17 to 20, showed that 30.7% experienced hunger due to lack of food to eat amid the ongoing health crisis, higher than the 20.9% recorded in July.

The latest figure was the highest recorded since March 2012 when 23.8% of the respondents reported experiencing hunger.

“The hunger trend has been rising since May 2020, upsetting a previous favorable trend when hunger steadily declined from 23.8% in March 2012 to 8.8% in December 2019,” SWS said.

Broken down, the number of Filipino households who dealt with moderate hunger soared to 22%—or around 5.5 million families—from 15.8% in July. Meanwhile, those who experienced severe hunger rose to 8.7%—or around 2.2 million families—from 5.1% in July.

Moderate hunger refers to those who experienced hunger “only once” or a “few times,” while severe hunger refers to those who experienced it “often or always.”

The SWS poll found that hunger was highest in Visayas at 40.7% (1.3 million families). It was followed by Mindanao at 37.5% (2.1 million families), outbreak epicenter Metro Manila at 28.2% (941,000 families) and Balance Luzon at 23.8% (2.6 million families).

The survey also showed that incidence of hunger among households of non-elementary graduate respondents increased to 47.7% from 35.6%. It was followed by families of elementary graduate respondents at 35.9%, families of junior high school graduate respondents at 30.9% and households of college graduate respondents at 15.8%.

A total of 1,249 adult Filipinos were surveyed using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviews. The study had margin of error of ±2% for national percentage, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao).

A separate SWS survey found that 57% of adult Filipinos fearing the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is yet to come. 

The new coronavirus has so far infected over 304,000 people in the Philippines nearly eight months since a COVID-19 case was first recorded. Of the figure, 252,510 have recovered, while 5,344 have died.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Army: Social media a tool for the military but soldiers must follow guidelines
8 hours ago
While it is up to active personnel on how they will use Facebook and other social media accounts, they must comply with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Pandemic didn't cancel Manila 'white sand' opening, shouldn't push back polls
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo shot down the proposal to postpone the 2022 national elections because of the coronavirus pa...
Headlines
fbfb
Romualdez: Duterte wants Cayetano to remain speaker
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez claimed yesterday that President Duterte wants Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano...
Headlines
fbfb
12 provincial bus routes opened
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
More than six months since the COVID-19 outbreak, provincial buses can finally enter Metro Manila.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Restricting access to SALNs sends wrong message on corruption
4 hours ago
“Di ako makapaniwala na galing pa sa head ng opisina na dapat magiimbestiga. Parang binibigyan mo ng license ‘yung...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
317 Pinoys repatriated from Beirut
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
At least 317 Filipinos here in Lebanon’s capital city boarded Philippine Airlines flight PR8681, which departed from...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH warns vs further easing Metro Manila quarantine
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Caution against immediately relaxing the quarantine in Metro Manila was raised yesterday by the Department of Health (DOH),...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd probes learning module with dirty names
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education is investigating the use by an unnamed private school in Zambales of lewd terms in its learning...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo calls for safe, inclusive education amid pandemic
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo has joined other education stakeholders in calling for safe and inclusive education amid the...
Headlines
fbfb
EO to set price cap on swab tests
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Health is checking with laboratories to determine an acceptable price range for COVID-19 tests, even as...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with