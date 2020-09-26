#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines' COVID-19 case tally breaches 300,000-mark with 2,747 new infections
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields sit next to plastic dividers, as part of health protocols imposed by authorities on passenger jeepneys against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:20 p.m.) — The country’s total caseload of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday reached 301,256 after the Department of Health reported a total of 2,747 new infections.

Of these, there are still 63,066 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

Earlier projections by local researchers placed the COVID-19 tally at 310,000 to 330,000 by the end of the month.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila accounted for most newly-reported cases at 1,115.

It is followed by Negros Occidental (196), Cavite (153), Laguna (112) and Cebu (107).

The death toll stands at 5,284 after 787 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count has reached 232,906 as the Health department announced 787 additional survivors.

A total of 2,471 (around 89%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning September 13, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

This week saw 17,796 additional infections on top of the 283,460 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 3.37 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 32.11 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 980,000 deaths, have been recorded globally according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures.

