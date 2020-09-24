#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: No 'exodus', just fewer POGOs around
In this February 5, 2020 file photo, guards check the temperature of Chinese POGO workers in Parañaque City.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Palace: No 'exodus', just fewer POGOs around
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday denied that there is an exodus of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) even as it maintained that the gambling entities should pay the right amount of taxes to continue their operations.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told a Senate hearing on Wednesday that some POGO and service providers have started cancelling their lease contracts due to lack of business. The departure of foreigners working for POGOs would also affect real estate prices and state revenues, the finance chief added.

Dominguez made the statement as several businesses are struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has dragged the Philippines into a recession or two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

"First, there is no mass exodus. What happened was about 20 plus out of 60 complied with the requirement of the BIR (Bureau of Internal Revenue)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing. 

"So it's not an exodus because the policy of the Department of Finance is clear — pay up otherwise you cannot continue POGO operations here."

Roque said only one gaming firm has left because of suspicions by mainland China that it is funding demonstrators.

"But it's just one company. I think the word 'exodus' is not correct," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said "many" POGOs have failed to pay their franchise tax, a development that he said would please those who are against the operations of the gaming firms.

"So for now, more or less, there are 20 POGOs remaining. Initially, we had 60 plus licenses issued by PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.)," he said.

POGOs have been linked to illegal activities like money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping, prostitution, bribery, and tax evasion.

President Rodrigo Duterte had claimed that POGOs are "clean" and contribute billions to state revenues.

Officials, however, have given assurances that the government would not condone any unlawful activity associated with the gaming firms. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ONLINE GAMBLING PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ terminates re-investigation; complaint vs Pimentel up for resolution
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Department of Justice has terminated the re-investigation into the complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel, this time with...
Headlines
fbfb
Limiting access to SALNs goes against Ombudsman's mandate — Morales
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"Ombudsman Martires has his own motivations in issuing that memorandum. I think he misread the law," Caprio-Morales said,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Over 10,400 cases of COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad — DFA
1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday logged five new COVID-19 infections and one new fatality among Filipinos a...
Headlines
fbfb
Police told to enforce smoking ban due to added pandemic risk
2 hours ago
“In this time of pandemic when the coronavirus targets the respiratory system, smoking is really dangerous not only...
Headlines
fbfb
Climate body calls for action on finalization of Philippines' climate plans
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Climate Change Commission made the call Thursday following President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement at the United Nations...
Headlines
fbfb
Malacañang confident Trump won’t cut security aid over anti-terror law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"The chances of this proposed measure turning into law are very small. So let's just let it be. That is the personal opinion...
Headlines
fbfb
Group asks SC to cite DENR in contempt over Manila Bay 'white sand' project
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Progressive group Akbayan on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to cite the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with