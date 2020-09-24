#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOJ terminates re-investigation; complaint vs Pimentel up for resolution
This file photo shows Sen. Koko Pimentel.
Senate PRIB/Joseph Vidal, File
DOJ terminates re-investigation; complaint vs Pimentel up for resolution
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has terminated the re-investigation into the complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel, this time with a report from the Makati Medical Center, over his quarantine protocol breach in March.

Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon confirmed to reporters that the complaint was submitted for resolution on Wednesday. “I’m waiting for report of [Assistant State Prosecutor Wendell Bendoval] but already told him to resolve it ASAP,” Fadullon added.

Pimentel, at the Malacañang’s Laging Handa briefing also on Thursday morning, confirmed that the complaint was submitted for resolution.

“So let us just wait for the DOJ but like what I said earlier, follow the evidence. If there is no evidence then there is nothing to follow,” Pimentel said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The complaint first filed by lawyer Rico Quicho was submitted for resolution on July 24. The private lawyer filed the complaint after the lawmaker brought his then-pregnant wife to the Makati hospital while waiting for the result of his COVID-19 test, which later turned out to be positive.

DOJ re-opened the preliminary investigation into the complaint against Pimentel after it received a memorandum from the National Bureau of Investigation, which included a copy of Incident Reports submitted by MMC Medical Director Saturnino Javier.

Javier said in March that Pimentel “violated his Home Quarantine Protocol [and] entered the premises of the Medical Center Delivery Room Complex.”

READ: Pimentel violated hospital protocols vs infection — Makati Medical Center

Quicho accused Pimentel of violating Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act.

Under the law, “non-cooperation of the person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.” The DOJ asserted that the said provision — warned by rights lawyers as vague and broad—may be used for violators of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE KOKO PIMENTEL MAKATI MEDICAL CENTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte raises South China Sea ruling to UN
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
He promised to raise the issue at the right time.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Philippines needs open access to COVID-19 vaccine’
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
Developing countries like the Philippines need open access to the vaccine against COVID-19, President Duterte told the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Tugade against e-scooter registration
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"There is no official/final guidelines yet. The one submitted to us is an initial draft that is yet to be reviewed by...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG still open for applications for contact tracers
2 hours ago
DILG said it will do away with the deadline but instead “is adopting the continuous hiring system until it has hired...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP coronavirus tally breaches 5,500-mark; more than 4,000 have recovered
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Of the 36 new cases added to the agency tally, 10 are from the National Capital Region Police Office.
Headlines
fbfb
AFP bolsters directives vs insurgency amid alleged links to fake Facebook pages
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"The signing of the Joint Letter Directive and Joint Resolution will collectively adopt all pursued cooperative efforts among...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte slams critics for ‘weaponizing’ human rights
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
President Duterte slammed critics for “weaponizing” human rights issues as he defended himself before the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with