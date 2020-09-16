Coronavirus infections in Philippines climb past 272,000

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload increased to 272,934 Wednesday after the Department of Health announced more than 3,000 new cases.

The DOH logged 3,550 cases Wednesday, marking the ninth straight day that additional cases were more than 3,000. Of the figure, 84% occurred within the last two weeks.

Metro Manila was still the source of the majority or 1,459 of the newly-reported cases. It was followed by Rizal (271), Cavite (196), Bulacan (172) and Laguna (172).

Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines earlier projected that the number of coronavirus cases may fall between 310,000 and 330,000 cases by end-September.

The total number of recoveries rose to 207,858 after 524 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness.

The death toll also climbed to 4,732 with 69 new fatalities, most of which from Metro Manila.

Of the newly-announced deaths, 34 took place in September, 18 in August, 10 in July, four in June, two in May and one in April.

The DOH said active cases in the country stood at 60,344. Of the number, 87.7% were mild, 8.4% were asymptomatic, 1.2% were severe and 2.7% were critical.

COVID-19 cases in the country appeared to be on a declining trend in the first few days of September. But increases in daily cases were observed starting last week.

“Meron pa rin talagang select areas in the country na nagkakaroon ng increase number of cases or may growth pag tinignan mo ang trend,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing Wednesday morning.

A total of 3,008,239 million people have been so far tested in the country.

Globally, COVID-19 cases reached 29.57 million, including over 934,000 deaths.