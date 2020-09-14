#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases with record 259 deaths
People light a candle at Manila North Cemetery on September 9, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Philippines reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases with record 259 deaths
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 4:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 4,699 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking the total number of infections to more than 265,000.

The country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 265,888, the highest in Southeast Asia despite enforcing the longest lockdown in the region.

Of the newly-reported cases, nearly 32% were from Metro Manila (1,498), followed by Cavite (221), Bataan (198), Bulacan (185) and Batangas (176).

Eighty-seven percent of the new cases occurred in the last two weeks.

Record-high 

The death toll reached 4,630 after 259 more patients succumbed to COVID-19. Twenty-eight of the additional fatalities happened in September, 110 in August, 97 in July and 22 in June. 

Almost 60% of the newly-announced fatalities were from Metro Manila, while 21% were from Central Visyas. 

"There were 297 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths (253) and active cases (44)," the DOH said.

The DOH also reported 249 more recovered patients, pushing the total number of recoveries to 207,504. The day before, the country saw 20,472 recoveries as part of the department’s time-based and symptoms-based Oplan Recovery program.

The number of active infections stood at 53,754. 

The DOH said it had removed 27 duplicates from the case tally.

Beginning Monday, the distance between commuters in public utility vehicles will be reduced to 0.75 meter from one meter, following the decision of the Department of Transportation to accommodate more passengers.

In response to the new measure, the DOH urged the public to be “extra vigilant in situations where physical distancing cannot be practiced, and if possible, choose to participate in activities or use transport options that can afford at least 1m distancing.”

At least 2.921 million people have been so far tested in the country.

The pandemic has killed 922,000 people globally since surfacing in China late last year. More than 28.88 million cases have been confirmed.

LATEST UPDATE: September 14, 2020 - 12:08pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

September 14, 2020 - 12:08pm

Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle may have picked up COVID-19 at the airport or in the airplane, according to CBCP acting president Pablo Virgilio David.

Tagle tested negative for the coronavirus in Rome last September 7 and was allowed to make the trip home. He tested positive on September 11 upon arriving in Manila.

"Cardinal Chito came home also to visit his elderly parents in Imus, Cavite. Now he is prevented from doing so because he has to stay in isolation in the next 14 days. Fortunately, he is asymptomatic," David says.

September 14, 2020 - 9:08am

The Department of Health urges the public to use transport options that can afford at least 1-meter distancing, as the Department of Transportation eases restrictions in public transport.

The DOH enjoins all Filipinos to be extra vigilant in situations where distancing cannot be practiced.

"Further, we ask all Filipinos to continue to practice all elements of BIDA—wearing of masks and face shields, handwashing and physical distancing. Based on evidence, the level of protection increases when the practices are combined," the DOH says.

September 9, 2020 - 1:13pm

The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.

The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.

September 7, 2020 - 4:11pm

The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.

The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.

With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.

September 7, 2020 - 3:22pm

The Philippine National Police's plan to monitor social media for quarantine violators should recognize people's data privacy rights, the National Privacy Commission says.

"In keeping communities safe in this pandemic, leads and evidence gathered from social media and other digital tools to enforce the law must be legally obtained," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro says, adding police must "use techniques that are not privacy intrusive."

"It is essential for the police to allay the fears of the community by explaining the measures they employ in enforcing quarantine rules and evaluating possible violators, how they observe the rights of the citizens, and how they mitigate the risks to individuals’ privacy."

