Philippines reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases with record 259 deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded 4,699 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking the total number of infections to more than 265,000.

The country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 265,888, the highest in Southeast Asia despite enforcing the longest lockdown in the region.

Of the newly-reported cases, nearly 32% were from Metro Manila (1,498), followed by Cavite (221), Bataan (198), Bulacan (185) and Batangas (176).

Eighty-seven percent of the new cases occurred in the last two weeks.

Record-high

The death toll reached 4,630 after 259 more patients succumbed to COVID-19. Twenty-eight of the additional fatalities happened in September, 110 in August, 97 in July and 22 in June.

Almost 60% of the newly-announced fatalities were from Metro Manila, while 21% were from Central Visyas.

"There were 297 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths (253) and active cases (44)," the DOH said.

The DOH also reported 249 more recovered patients, pushing the total number of recoveries to 207,504. The day before, the country saw 20,472 recoveries as part of the department’s time-based and symptoms-based Oplan Recovery program.

The number of active infections stood at 53,754.

The DOH said it had removed 27 duplicates from the case tally.

Beginning Monday, the distance between commuters in public utility vehicles will be reduced to 0.75 meter from one meter, following the decision of the Department of Transportation to accommodate more passengers.

In response to the new measure, the DOH urged the public to be “extra vigilant in situations where physical distancing cannot be practiced, and if possible, choose to participate in activities or use transport options that can afford at least 1m distancing.”

At least 2.921 million people have been so far tested in the country.

The pandemic has killed 922,000 people globally since surfacing in China late last year. More than 28.88 million cases have been confirmed.