'Drug war' deaths rise amid coronavirus pandemic â€” int'l rights monitor

MANILA, Philippines — Extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration's flagship anti-drug campaign were not only unhampered by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns—they also increased dramatically, a human rights watchdog found.

In a release published Wednesday morning, Asia division researcher Carlos Conde of the New York-based Human Rights Watch said that the national government's own statistics showed that cops killed 50% more people from April to July 2020 than they did in the last four-month period.

"Human Rights Watch analyzed the government’s statistics and found 155 persons were killed in the past four months. Before the Covid-19 crisis, police killed 103 persons from December 2019 to March 2020...The number of fatalities in these ostensible drug enforcement raids, in which the police routinely claimed that the victims fought back, jumped dramatically from the 26 deaths recorded by the PDEA in five months from July to November 2019," Conde wrote.

"The government is expected to continue to deny the allegations rather than offer a constructive response. But as the government’s own statistics show, the atrocities in the “drug war” have worsened, even as the country suffers the worst in the region from the pandemic," he also said.

The international rights monitor already pointed this out earlier in late May when it said that the nightly killings continued amid the community quarantines, which made it harder for them to be documented under strict police enforcement.

Although Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the newest chief of the Philippine National Police, has denied that EJKs ever occurred, he also said police officers also died during anti-drug operations. The PNP's own data recognizes 5,810 persons killed in these operations as of the end of July 2020, although police routinely parrot the narrative that drug suspects fought back violently and forced their hand.

However, Conde pointed out that "thousands of other drug suspects have been killed by unidentified assailants, many of whom are believed to be plainclothes police officers or vigilantes operating in coordination with local authorities."

In June, for instance, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that more than 8,600 people have died in Duterte’s “drug war,” while other rights organizations in the Philippines estimate that the number could even be as high as 30,000.

Yet, only one case has resulted in a conviction.

On Tuesday, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director also of the Human Rights Watch, slammed Cascolan's denial of the well-documented killings and challenged the PNP to hand investigating bodies full access to its records if it really did not have anything to hide.

"Numerous victims, their families, and witnesses have repeatedly pointed out police misconduct during drug raids where police not only illegally killed suspects but manufactured and planted bogus evidence, such as guns, to claim that victims were armed when they were killed," he said.

"Instead of burying his head in the sand in this cynical and self-interested attempt to evade accountability, Cascolan should ensure that the PNP fully cooperates with investigating bodies."