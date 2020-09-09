'Drug war' deaths rise amid coronavirus pandemic â€” int'l rights monitor

MANILA, Philippines — Extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration's flagship anti-drug campaign were not only unhampered by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns—they also increased dramatically, a human rights watchdog found.
In a release published Wednesday morning, Asia division researcher Carlos Conde of the New York-based Human Rights Watch said that the national government's own statistics showed that cops killed 50% more people from April to July 2020 than they did in the last four-month period.
"Human Rights Watch analyzed the government’s statistics and found 155 persons were killed in the past four months. Before the Covid-19 crisis, police killed 103 persons from December 2019 to March 2020...The number of fatalities in these ostensible drug enforcement raids, in which the police routinely claimed that the victims fought back, jumped dramatically from the 26 deaths recorded by the PDEA in five months from July to November 2019," Conde wrote.
"The government is expected to continue to deny the allegations rather than offer a constructive response. But as the government’s own statistics show, the atrocities in the “drug war” have worsened, even as the country suffers the worst in the region from the pandemic," he also said.
The international rights monitor already pointed this out earlier in late May when it said that the nightly killings continued amid the community quarantines, which made it harder for them to be documented under strict police enforcement.
Although Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the newest chief of the Philippine National Police, has denied that EJKs ever occurred, he also said police officers also died during anti-drug operations. The PNP's own data recognizes 5,810 persons killed in these operations as of the end of July 2020, although police routinely parrot the narrative that drug suspects fought back violently and forced their hand.
READ: Despite police claims, drug war killings continue amid COVID-19 lockdown — int'l rights monitor
However, Conde pointed out that "thousands of other drug suspects have been killed by unidentified assailants, many of whom are believed to be plainclothes police officers or vigilantes operating in coordination with local authorities."
In June, for instance, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that more than 8,600 people have died in Duterte’s “drug war,” while other rights organizations in the Philippines estimate that the number could even be as high as 30,000.
Yet, only one case has resulted in a conviction.
On Tuesday, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director also of the Human Rights Watch, slammed Cascolan's denial of the well-documented killings and challenged the PNP to hand investigating bodies full access to its records if it really did not have anything to hide.
"Numerous victims, their families, and witnesses have repeatedly pointed out police misconduct during drug raids where police not only illegally killed suspects but manufactured and planted bogus evidence, such as guns, to claim that victims were armed when they were killed," he said.
"Instead of burying his head in the sand in this cynical and self-interested attempt to evade accountability, Cascolan should ensure that the PNP fully cooperates with investigating bodies."
Reuters wins Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, in international reporting for its story on the methods of police killing squads in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.
In covering the deadly drug war in the Philippines, Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall and Manuel Mogato "demonstrated how police in the president’s 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution," Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler says.
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima says the "success" of President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war can never be measured by his "mere boasts that he has dumped bodies in Manila Bay and the Cordilleras."
"How do we know that they were really drug lords if there was no trial to establish their guilt?" De Lima asks.
"Drug lords or not, they were human beings. And to kill a human being is the greatest crime of all. There are no ifs or buts about this," the senator adds.
PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa says P2.5 billion worth of shabu was seized from a Chinese national in Makati City. — The STAR/Manny Tupas
Vice President Leni Robredo has accepted President Rodrigo Duterte's offer to be the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, a designation announced by the Palace on Tuesday.
Acknowledging that there are concerns that the designation is an attempt to pass on the perceived failure of the "war on drugs" so far and an attempt to keep her from criticizing the government's policy on drugs, Robredo says in Filipino that "if this is a chance to stop the killing of innocents and to hold accountable those who must be held accountable, I will take it on."
"I accept the task that the president has given me."
Erin Tañada, Liberal Party vice president for external affairs, says that President Rodrigo Duterte's move to formally name Vice President Leni Robredo as one of the heads of an inter-agency body on illegal drugs is an admission that he failed to fulfill his campaign promise.
Robredo would not allow to be an instrument of the bloody drug war, according to Tañada.
"Kaya hindi tatanggapin ni VP Leni ang alok na pumatay para sa huwad na war on drugs. Hindi war on drugs ang nangyayari, kundi war on the poor," the LP official says.
Vice President Leni Robredo is not yet a member of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs despite a letter from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea designating her as co-chair of the panel, her spokesperson says Tuesday.
"Tomorrow she will be presenting to the president her proposals," her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez says in a press briefing, adding Robredo is focused on what she will present to President Rodrigo Duterte, who challenged her to take over the "war on drugs" in response to her comments that the campaign may need to be reassessed and "tweaked."
He says Robredo will be presenting the proposals "directly as vice president," adding the position of co-chair of the ICAD might not even exist.
Executive Order No. 15, issued in 2007, names the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency as the chair of the ICAD. There is no provision in the EO for a co-chair.
Gutierrez says a serious offer would have, for example, an actual position and the letter of designation would include specific powers and authority of the position.
The vice president's spokesperson said the move seems to be an "[attempt] to pass on the failures of the past three and a half years to the vice president."
