DENR: Manila Bay ‘beach nourishment’ not part of NEDA’s master plan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Environment and Natural Resources admitted that its project to build an artificial “white sand” beach on the shore of Manila Bay was nowhere to be found in the master plan of the National Economic and Development Authority.
DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said the “beach nourishment” project was not part of the state planning agency’s Manila Bay Sustainable Development Master Plan.
“Tama po kayo wala sa long-term plan. Di makikita literally or spelling out in the NEDA master plan but in our desire, interest to fast track, comply with the Supreme Court order, ito ginagawa natin ngayon sa Manila Bay,” Leones said, responding to the query of Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa City) during the department’s budget deliberations at the House of Representatives Tuesday.
(You are right that it’s not in the long-term plan. It is not seen literally or spelled out in the NEDA master plan but in our desire, interest to fast track, comply with the Supreme Court order, this is what we’re doing to Manila Bay.)
The DENR official said the agency had to expedite projects for Manila Bay when President Rodrigo Duterte issued Administrative Order 16, which ordered the rehabilitation of the coastal and marine ecosystem in of the bay, in February 2019. The rehabilitation of Manila Bay began in January last year.
“Kung ipa-pattern natin strictly sa NEDA planning, medyo matatagalan ‘yung ating activities,” he added.
(If we pattern it strictly with NEDA planning, it will take time.)
Leones said the “beach nourishment” are among the department's short-term activities “which we believe will support the NEDA plan in the long-term.”
Manila Bay Sustainable Development Master Plan
NEDA is the agency tasked to formulate policies, plans and programs of the government and to review, evaluate and monitor infrastructure projects.
The agency's master plan, which is intended to be conducted within a 22-year period that will end in 2040, includes five focal themes:
- Improved water quality
- Ecosystem protection
- Upgrading of informal settlements
- Disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation
- Inclusive growth
“Ultimately MBSDMP will contribute to an equitable improvement in the quality of life in the Manila Bay areas where communities have access to safe, affordable and formal housing as well as access to basic services and economic opportunities,” the January 2020 version of the MBSDMP final master plan report read.
The formulation of the MBSDMP commenced on January 10, 2018. It was expected to be completed by July 2020.
Environment officials said the “beach nourishment” project was part of the bay’s rehabilitation program as ordered by the Supreme Court in 2008. Government agencies began filling a portion of Manila Bay with artificial white sand made from dolomite.
When it launched the program in 2019, the DENR said the project will be done in three phases:
Phase 1 - Cleanup or water quality improvement
- Cleanup of designated esteros and waterways
- Reduce fecal coliform level and toxic discharges from houses and establishments by causing connection to existing sewerage treatment plants and requiring STPs for government, commercial, industrial, and educational establishments
- Inspect and repair leaks in old sewer lines
- Provide temporary sanitation facilities to informal settlers residing along esteros and shorelines pending relocation
- Implement solid waste management
- Start planning for the relocation of informal settlers
Phase 2 - Rehabilitation and Resettlement
- Rehabilitation of old sewer lines in National Capital Region
- Relocation of informal settlers
- Ensure completion of 340 million liters of water per day of Maynilad and Manila Water by 2022
Phase 3 - Education and Sustainment
- Continuing education of citizens to protect the gains
- Sustained law enforcement and monitoring
- Fast tracking or earlier completion of the sewerage system in Metro Manila from 2037 to 2026
House probe
The lower chamber’s Makabayan bloc filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the controversial “white sand” project following massive backlash from the public.
The Makabayan lawmakers cited the concerns of several groups and members of the academe over the project.
Groups who have long been calling for a genuine rehabilitation of the bay said the “ill-conceived” project failed to comply with national laws and could potentially harm not only the bay’s marine ecosystem but also communities in and around the area. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources orders the closure of Aristocrat restaurant in Roxas Boulevard for "generating and discharging pollutive wastewater" amid the government's move to rehabilitate Manila Bay.
The Manila Bay rehabilitation program involves cleanup activities, relocation of illegal settlers as well as apprehension of establishments that violate the Philippine Clean Water Act and other environmental laws.
Last January 22, the Manila City government has ordered the temporary closure of Manila Zoo to allow the reconstruction of its sewer lines. The zoo is located near Estero de San Antonio Abad in Malate, Manila, which directly drains into the Manila Bay.
DENR ordered establishments around the bay to put up their own sewage treatment plants last January 11.
House members under the Makabayan bloc file a resolution seeking for an inquiry into the suitability and sustainability of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program following the dumping of crushed dolomite boulders on the coastline.
Rep. Eufemia Cullamat (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Ferdinand Gaite (Bayan Muna Party-list), Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party), Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) and Rep. Sarah Elago (Kabataan Party-list) filed the resolution.
The seven lawmakers cited people's opposition due to the project's impact to the environment, public health and injudicious utilization of public funds.
JUST IN | Naghain ng resolusyon ang Makabayan Bloc para imbestigahan ang "white sand" project ng DENR sa Manila Bay. pic.twitter.com/CdRxf7lrux— News5 (@News5PH) September 9, 2020
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno seeks clarification from Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu over the pronouncement of the Department of Health that using crushed dolomite rock for the beach nourishment project of Manila Bay can cause respiratory problems.
In a letter dated Sept. 7, 2020, Moreno cited the remarks of Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire that the material used as white sand in filling Manila Bay coastline may be harmful to people's health.
"Hence, pursuant to the faithful discharge of my duty to promote health and safety, enhance the right of the people to a balanced ecology and preserve the comfort and convenience of the city inhabitants, may we seek your clarification on this declaration of Usec. Vergeire to make sure that the health, comfort and convenience of the city inhabitants and other neighboring local government units are properly taken care of," Moreno says in the letter.
A writ of kalikasan plea may be filed against projects that bring potential harm to the environment, including the white sand project at Manila Bay, lawyer Jay Batongbacal says.
Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, says mining companies have long been warning against the use of crushed dolomite boulders, which contain mercury and lead that could be harmful to marine life.
"Dahil sa potential harm na possible niyang gawin puwede pang habulin... Maraming batas na potentiall involved," Batongbacal tells radio dzBB Monday morning.
By seeking an exemption from its own environment compliance regulations, DENR violated Presidential Decree No. 1586 (Environmental Impact Statement System Law) and DENR Administrative Order No. 2003-30, the agency’s own implementing rules and regulations governing environment compliance certificates in the white sand project at the Manila Bay, says infrastructure watchdog InfraWatchPH convenor lawyer Terry Ridon.
Under PD No. 1586 and DAO No. 2003-30, projects that require an ECC are those located in Environmentally Critical Areas such as areas set aside as aesthetic potential tourist spots, Ridon points out, further citing, Executive Order No. 69, series of 1999, designates portions of the waters in Manila Bay and its foreshore area as a special tourist zone.
Ridon, a former House of Representatives members says, “there is absolutely no basis for the DENR to say that its project is not covered by ECC rules,” explaining that, “the proponents should have applied and received an approved ECC before starting the project.” — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
AGHAM (Advocates of Science and Technology for the People), an activist group of science advocates, is calling on Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to revoke the Environmental Compliance Certificate issued to a contractor for the Bulacan Aerotropolis Project, saying land-filling for the project will displace fishing communities and destroy fish habitats.
"It will displace fishing communities in an area found by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute to be vital to the sustainability of fish production of the entire bay, which is a primary contributor to Philippine food security and self-sufficiency," AGHAM says.
"Moreover, reclaimed areas are highly vulnerable to storm surges, and liquefaction during earthquakes; and they increase flood risks inland. This is because such developments destroy the mangrove environment that mitigate the risks of the aforementioned geohazards," it also says.
