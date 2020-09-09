DENR: Manila Bay ‘beach nourishment’ not part of NEDA’s master plan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Environment and Natural Resources admitted that its project to build an artificial “white sand” beach on the shore of Manila Bay was nowhere to be found in the master plan of the National Economic and Development Authority.

DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones said the “beach nourishment” project was not part of the state planning agency’s Manila Bay Sustainable Development Master Plan.

“Tama po kayo wala sa long-term plan. Di makikita literally or spelling out in the NEDA master plan but in our desire, interest to fast track, comply with the Supreme Court order, ito ginagawa natin ngayon sa Manila Bay,” Leones said, responding to the query of Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa City) during the department’s budget deliberations at the House of Representatives Tuesday.

(You are right that it’s not in the long-term plan. It is not seen literally or spelled out in the NEDA master plan but in our desire, interest to fast track, comply with the Supreme Court order, this is what we’re doing to Manila Bay.)

The DENR official said the agency had to expedite projects for Manila Bay when President Rodrigo Duterte issued Administrative Order 16, which ordered the rehabilitation of the coastal and marine ecosystem in of the bay, in February 2019. The rehabilitation of Manila Bay began in January last year.

“Kung ipa-pattern natin strictly sa NEDA planning, medyo matatagalan ‘yung ating activities,” he added.

(If we pattern it strictly with NEDA planning, it will take time.)

Leones said the “beach nourishment” are among the department's short-term activities “which we believe will support the NEDA plan in the long-term.”

Manila Bay Sustainable Development Master Plan

NEDA is the agency tasked to formulate policies, plans and programs of the government and to review, evaluate and monitor infrastructure projects.

The agency's master plan, which is intended to be conducted within a 22-year period that will end in 2040, includes five focal themes:

Improved water quality

Ecosystem protection

Upgrading of informal settlements

Disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation

Inclusive growth

“Ultimately MBSDMP will contribute to an equitable improvement in the quality of life in the Manila Bay areas where communities have access to safe, affordable and formal housing as well as access to basic services and economic opportunities,” the January 2020 version of the MBSDMP final master plan report read.

The formulation of the MBSDMP commenced on January 10, 2018. It was expected to be completed by July 2020.

Environment officials said the “beach nourishment” project was part of the bay’s rehabilitation program as ordered by the Supreme Court in 2008. Government agencies began filling a portion of Manila Bay with artificial white sand made from dolomite.

When it launched the program in 2019, the DENR said the project will be done in three phases:

Phase 1 - Cleanup or water quality improvement

Cleanup of designated esteros and waterways

Reduce fecal coliform level and toxic discharges from houses and establishments by causing connection to existing sewerage treatment plants and requiring STPs for government, commercial, industrial, and educational establishments

Inspect and repair leaks in old sewer lines

Provide temporary sanitation facilities to informal settlers residing along esteros and shorelines pending relocation

Implement solid waste management

Start planning for the relocation of informal settlers

Phase 2 - Rehabilitation and Resettlement

Rehabilitation of old sewer lines in National Capital Region

Relocation of informal settlers

Ensure completion of 340 million liters of water per day of Maynilad and Manila Water by 2022

Phase 3 - Education and Sustainment

Continuing education of citizens to protect the gains

Sustained law enforcement and monitoring

Fast tracking or earlier completion of the sewerage system in Metro Manila from 2037 to 2026

House probe

The lower chamber’s Makabayan bloc filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the controversial “white sand” project following massive backlash from the public.

The Makabayan lawmakers cited the concerns of several groups and members of the academe over the project.

Groups who have long been calling for a genuine rehabilitation of the bay said the “ill-conceived” project failed to comply with national laws and could potentially harm not only the bay’s marine ecosystem but also communities in and around the area. — Gaea Katreena Cabico