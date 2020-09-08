#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Amid backlash,Trump reverses decision to shutdown newspaper for American troops
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the beginning of a new conference with members of the coronavirus task force, including Vice President Mike Pence in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump updated the American people about what his administration's 'whole of government' response to the global coronavirus outbreak.
AFP/Getty Images/Tasos Katopodis
Amid backlash,Trump reverses decision to shutdown newspaper for American troops
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — US President Donald Trump reversed a decision to shut down a long-running newspaper for troops after drawing widespread criticism amid initial reports of the move.

"The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to [Stars and Stripes] under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!" Trump said in a tweet on September 5.

This comes after several news outlets reported that the US Department of Defense or the Pentagon ordered the shutdown of the Stars and Stripes, a newspaper funded by US Congress which has been delivered to American troops on the frontlines for over a century and a half.

A Pentagon memo first obtained by USA Today directed the news organization's publisher to craft a plan that “dissolves the Stars and Stripes” by September 15 and a "specific timeline for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide.”

Following the report, a bipartisan group of senators, including close Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), sent a letter to the Pentagon urging that funding for the paper be reinstated.

In its website, the Stars and Stripes says it has distributed over seven million copies of its US Weekly edition.

"In May 2004 Stars and Stripes began offering its newspaper in a digital edition, available at stripes.com to anyone in the world with access to the Internet. Today all editions are available as PDF downloads," the publication added.

The newspaper is known for maintaining editorial independence despite being run from the US Department of Defense, and has been critical of the American military on several occasions.

Stars and Stripes won the George Polk Award in 2010 for its reporting on the public relations firm that the Defense Department used to push reporters to write favorably about the war in Afghanistan.

A story by the publication in 2015 also revealed that NBC News anchor Brian Williams was exaggerating his experience on reporting in Iraq. 

Trump calls fallen, captured soldiers, 'losers and suckers'

Just a day before the story on the looming shutdown of the Stars and Stripes first broke, The Atlantic reported that Trump in 2018 called fallen troops laid to rest in an American cemetery near Paris "losers" and "suckers."

At the time, Trump blamed the rain and the Secret Service for his canceled visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery but The Atlantic said four people "with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day" said he was actually worried that the rain would ruin his hair and that he thought it unimportant to honor the American war dead.

While the American president has denied these allegations, several news outlets have confirmed the facts of the report, including a journalist from Fox News, an outlet which has been extremely favorable towards Trump and his presidency.

Many were also quick to recall Trump's previous comments about former Republican presidential candidate and late Sen. John McCain, whom he disparaged for being captured and taken prisoner by the North Vietnamese for over five years.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2015, Trump said of McCain: "He's not a war hero," and "I like people who weren't captured."

AMERICAN MILITARY DONALD TRUMP PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte grants absolute pardon to Pemberton
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The US serviceman convicted of homicide for killing a transgender in Olongapo six years ago is now a free man.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte grants Jennifer Laude's killer Pemberton an absolute pardon
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
As Philippine prosecutors prepare to block the early release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, Foreign Affairs Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on Pemberton pardon: Allow him the good character presumption
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, convicted for the killing of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude, should be given...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano leaves term sharing fate to Duterte
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
It would be up to President Duterte if he would honor his promise to Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco to take over the reins...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
35 minutes ago
China continues to improve artificial islands in South China Sea — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 35 minutes ago
"They (China) continue to improve the islands they have built," Lorenzana tells the House Committee on Appropriations during...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Hontiveros renews call for suspension of Jolo police force
1 hour ago
"Authorities investigating these two incidents should be provided a free rein so they could conduct an impartial, comprehensive...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
After Duterte pardon, Pemberton lawyer hopes for the US marine's release by Friday
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“I am hoping he would get out by Friday,” lawyer Rowena Flores said.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DFA confirms death of Filipino crew member of missing cargo vessel Japan
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"A verification of the remains of the unidentified person found on 04 September 2020 has been made. The deceased was confirmed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte pardon grant to Pemberton 'solely his own' — Guevarra
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s grant of absolute pardon to US Marine L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton was solely his decision,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with