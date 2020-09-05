Philippines sees 2,529 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 234,570

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:18 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday logged 2,529 new infections of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the country’s total caseload to 234,570.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila reported the most newly-announced cases at 1,171.

It is followed by Negros Occidental at 197, Laguna at 145, Cavite at 117 and Bulacan at 70.

A total of 2145 (around 84%) of the cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 23, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The death toll has reached 3,790 after 53 more mortalities were reported by the Health department.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 161,668 with the announcement of 1,136 additional survivors.

There are still 69,112 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

This week saw 21,439 additional infections on top of the 213,131 recorded as of last Saturday.

At least 2.58 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 26.17 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 865,000 deaths, have been logged globally according to the latest World Health Organization figures.