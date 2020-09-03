Lonely Planet names 3 Philippine sites among parks with ‘surprisingly spectacular diving’

MANILA, Philippines — Travel guide book publisher Lonely Planet recently cited three diving sites of the Philippines in its article where it featured national parks with “surprisingly spectacular diving.”

"At the thousands of dive sites scattered throughout the Philippines, you'll be enchanted by the more than 1,200 macro and pelagic species that live in these waters,” Lonely Planet writer Angela Ballard wrote in her article titled “6 national parks around the world with surprisingly spectacular diving.”

"The incredible biodiversity of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan earned it the UNESCO World Heritage Site status," she added.

Among the dive sites mentioned are Puerto Princesa City’s Amos Rock, Washing Machine and Black Rock.

Ballard encouraged travelers to "experience 600 species of fish, 360 species of coral, 11 species of sharks and 13 species of dolphins and whales, along with manta rays, barracuda, nudibranchs, pipefish, and seahorses.”

The writer also urged tourists “to see a boatload of sea life” at world-renowned Moalboal island in Cebu.

The Department of Tourism celebrated these citations and welcomed this as “positive news.”

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the citation is something to be proud of especially for the tourism stakeholders of Tubbataha, Palawan, and Cebu.

"This fortifies our status as one of the premier diving sites in the world, and very timely with the scheduled staging of the second edition of the Philippine Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2020," Puyat said.

In July 2017, Puyat’s predecessor Wanda Tulfo-Teo named French celebrity freediver Guillaume Néry an ambassador of Philippine freediving in a bid to promote the country as a top freediving destination in Asia.