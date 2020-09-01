Duterte at Jolo blast site: Fighting first before peace

MANILA, Philippines — After kissing the ground at the site of a recent suicide bombing attack in Jolo, President Duterte on Sunday told soldiers who witnessed him making the gesture that fighting “is the only way for us to move at this time” to attain peace in Mindanao.

Speaking to soldiers in Jolo, where twin explosions left 15 people dead and scores injured last week, Duterte admitted that attaining peace in the south is an “impossible dream” and an “unreachable star” as violence has sparked desire for vengeance.

“Imagine, you will raise your child and you won’t even let mosquitoes touch him, but only to die walking there on the streets with you. And you know, give and take vengeance, if it is hatred, it cannot be stopped anymore, hardly,” Duterte said.

“So it is (an) impossible dream. It is an unreachable star. But it behooves upon us, leaders, even to try and even to talk as we wage war,” he added.

Duterte said he does not find anything reprehensible about talking to his enemy across the table while ordering soldiers to fight at the same time.

Soldiers, the President emphasized, could not be prevented from carrying out their mission to crush insurgents. The insurgents, meanwhile, are fighting back to give “greater glory to Allah,” he added.

“That’s the only way for us to move forward at this time. But I hope... that Allah will someday give the light to the minds of everybody,” the President said.

“If we cannot really agree, then we fight and we fight hard hanggang magkaubusan na (until nobody is left). Maybe by that time, kung ubos na ang lahat, wala ng giyera (if nobody’s left, there would be no more war),” he added.

Duterte said he does not know when peace would be achieved in Mindanao but appealed to stakeholders to consider the impact of prolonged violence on the next generation.

“I am urging you, even as you fight, think about peace. Because if I will say to you that this is 2020, in 2021 (sic), I will step down. Does it mean come 2023, 2024, 2025, until 2050 it would be the same? It’s not just about religion... It’s about your generation,” Duterte said.

Duterte noted that Mindanao’s progress has been hindered by insurgency and extremism. Life in the region, the President said, would have been better if not for the “seed of hatred” planted in the minds of different generations.

“How about the flowering of the Moro? Just like in other places like Dubai, when will the Moro Filipino ever taste all these luxuries? But only when the leader... be he a Muslim or a Christian, shall govern according to the will of Allah, of God,” he said.

“In the meantime, we fight. I cannot offer anything because I (also have) my mandate... But if in God’s time, maybe – when will that happen? We will have a time to talk and to ponder about peace and your children.”

Before talking to the troops, Duterte kneeled and kissed the ground with his face mask on to honor those killed in the recent bombings.

“I kneeled, I kissed at least the ground where my soldiers and the countless... Tausugs... their lives snuffed out for no reason at all,” the President said.

“I still have two years. I don’t know if I can really do it. But you know, when you go into a (fight), there is anger and it is hard to fix it because of the wounds inflicted on hearts. And it would take more than a generation to do this,” he added.

Duterte expressed hope that the children would do something to solve the problem of Muslims and Christians when they become politicians.

The President vowed to continue supporting the military in its fight against Islamist militants in the conflict-torn region.

“The recent bombings that took the lives of several civilians including those of your fellow soldiers will only further strengthen our resolve to crush the lawless elements behind this cowardly act,” Duterte said.

Duterte said the Aug. 24 bombings, reportedly carried out by two widows of militants, were only among the countless incidents that proved that one should never be complacent when it comes to terrorism.

“Right now, our entire nation is dealing with the global health crisis yet enemies of the state will still find the energy to perpetuate the acts of violence and terrorism,” the President said.

“Now more than ever our nation needs our armed forces to ensure that these terrorists will never succeed in their pointless goals. By choosing to fight for your country here in Sulu, you honor the ultimate sacrifice of your fellow soldiers and the countless others who fought before you,” he added.

Still in hiding

In Zamboanga City, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) commander Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said the mastermind of the twin bombings and two Indonesian cohorts are still in hiding in Sulu.

He was referring to Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan, and Indonesians Andi Baso and Reski Fantasya, alias Cici. “It was their group which the troops encountered there in Sulu,” Vinluan said.

The encounter in Barangay Kabbon Takas, Patikul town left an Army ranger and two Abu Sayyaf killed while seven troopers were injured.

Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar confirmed reports released by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) regional office about the plot of the trio to launch terror attack in Zamboanga peninsula.

In North Cotabato, provincial officials honored one of the soldiers killed in the Jolo attacks by visiting his wake in M’lang town Sunday.

Relatives of Army Private 1st Class James Soriaga Apolinario thanked Gov. Nancy Catamco for visiting them and personally condoling with the Apolinario family.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) yesterday sent to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police relevant information they have on foreigners who are subjects of interest in the Aug. 24 Jolo, Sulu twin bombings.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said “the BI has completed its travel and derogatory check on persons of interest in the Jolo bombing. The result will be forwarded to the law enforcers investigating the incident.”

He declined to name the foreigners, saying “premature disclosure at this time may affect the investigation.”

Related video: