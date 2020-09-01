#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
OSG must explain P1 million travel cash advances
The OSG is representing the government in several litigations both local and abroad.
STAR/File
OSG must explain P1 million travel cash advances
Elizabeth Marcelo (The Philippine Star) - September 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Office of the Solicitor General for granting P1.169 million worth of cash advances for local and foreign trips of OSG lawyers last year despite the lack of supporting documents.

In its 2019 annual audit report on the OSG, the audit body noted that 17 officers of the government law firm were granted cash advances totaling P1,169,121.61 supposedly to cover their expenses for local and foreign trips.

The OSG is representing the government in several litigations both local and abroad.

The COA said a review of the liquidation reports showed that the travels were not supported with the necessary documents including a certification of attendance of the 17 recipients of cash advances to the claimed foreign and local events.

The COA said there was also no training report, as well as a certification from the head of agency authorizing the claims of actual hotel accommodation or lodging “as absolutely necessary in the discharge of official function.”

The 17 OSG officers were not identified in the audit report.

The audit body, nonetheless, said the grant of cash advances without the necessary documents contravenes COA Circular 2012-001 which serves as guideline for liquidation of foreign and local travels.

The audit body said the grant of the cash advances also violated Section 4 (6) of Presidential Decree 1445 or the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, which states that “claims against government funds shall be supported with complete documentation.”

The COA directed the OSG to instruct its chief account to submit all the documents that would support the disbursement of the cash advances for “final disposition” of the audit team.

“The Audit Team is not precluded from requiring additional documents if they deem it fit under the circumstances,” the COA said.

COA OSG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 220,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25.1 million with at least 845,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Metro Manila mayors favor GCQ with shorter curfew hours
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"The president will make the announcement but for now, there is no fixed recommendation yet from the IATF," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hospitals eyed for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from China
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac is among the few in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials—or large-scale...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time for war': Duterte says gov't is fighting for now, talks can happen 'in God's time'
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
"If we cannot really agree then we fight. And we fight hard until they are finished. Maybe by that time, when they are all...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appoints ex-NBI director Gierran as new PhilHealth chief
4 hours ago
Dante Gierran would replace former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, who recently stepped down from his post after Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Frontliners honored on heroes’ day
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday honored frontliners in the war against the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and expressed hope...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte at Jolo blast site: Fighting first before peace
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
After kissing the ground at the site of a recent suicide bombing attack in Jolo, President Duterte on Sunday told soldiers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Metro Manila under GCQ for 1 more month
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
More businesses are allowed to reopen beginning today even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine for...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Refusal to participate in census punishable by law – PSA
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
As the conduct of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing kicks off today, the Philippine Statistics Authority reminded...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Baby boom seen due to pandemic
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
A baby boom is expected by 2021 with 751,000 babies to be born due to unplanned and teenage pregnancies during lockdown brought...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with