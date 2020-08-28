As ABS-CBN regional stations sign off, supporters continue to push back with 'PIRMA Kapamilya' efforts

MANILA, Philippines — As a dozen of ABS-CBN’s Regional “TV Patrol” programs air their last newscast on Friday, supporters of the media giant moved to intensify efforts to bring back the embattled network on air through “Pirma Kapamilya” drive.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines on Friday set up a pop-up booth along Sgt. Esguerra Ave. in Quezon City for the “Pirma Kapamilya” initiative, led by a group of “concerned Filipinos moving to advance reforms via people’s initiative and referendum.”

PIRMA Kapamilya aims to grant ABS-CBN’s a “people’s franchise” through people’s initiative, as provided for under Section 32 of Article VI of the 1987 Constitution. It is being implemented by Republic Act 6735 or the Initiative and Referendum Act.

The booth was set on the same day that ABS-CBN pulls the plug of its 12 regional “TV Patrol” programs, the latest casualties of the House of Representatives’ vote to kill ABS-CBN Corp.’s bid for the grant of a fresh legislative franchise.

PIRMA na, Kapamilya!



Our PIRMA Kapamilya booth has accepted our first batch of petition submitted by our Kapamilya's from Antipolo, Rizal.



The PIRMA Kapamilya booth will still be accepting petitions until 11am this afternoon, and will resume later at 4pm.#pirmakapamilya pic.twitter.com/PDvcHkSuFj — NUJP (@nujp) August 28, 2020

People’s initiative

Far Eastern University Institute of Law professor Eirene Jhone Aguila explained that the people’s initiative is anchored in the law, Republic Act 6735 or “The Initiative and Referendum Act” and Commission on Elections resolution.

In a webinar hosted by Defend Jobs Philippines and NUJP on Thursday, Aguila explained that they have already drafted a petition and is now in the process of gathering signatures. The campaign would need at least 3% of voters per legislative district and 10% of registered voters across the country.

Pirma Kapamilya assured that signing is on voluntary basis and the voters will also be fully informed of the movement.

Once the requirements are met, the petition would be filed before the Comelec that would then validate signatures. After the poll commission verifies the signatures—if they match their voter registration—then a referendum will be conducted where people will vote on it. A majority of the voters or 50% and one more person is needed.

Once the results are certified, it will then be published and become a law, Aguila explained.

A Social Weather Stations survey released mid-July showed that 75% of Filipinos agreed that “Congress should renew the franchise of ABS-CBN so that it can broadcast its programs again." Only 13% were against the sentiment while 10% were undecided.

The law professor also noted that People’s Initiative would not need approval from the Congress nor can the president veto it. “Gano’n siya ka powerful... It might seem na medyo mahirap na gawin pero confident kaming kaya natin itong gawin,” she added.

The Palace, however, asserted that the grant of a broadcasting franchise is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Congress. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that questions on whether ABS-CBN may be granted with legislative franchise through people’s initiative may be answered by the Supreme Court.

Shuttered regional newscasts

The NUJP, in a separate statement, noted that the forced shutdown of the regional newscasts of ABS-CBN do not only mean hundreds of laid off media workers but also millions of Filipinos are deprived of credible news source amid a pandemic.

The shutdown of the network’s free TV and radio in May had already deprived households in localities that only ABS-CBN can reach of information and news. “The loss of the regional stations will worsen this many times over,” NUJP said.

“It is clear that democracy is under siege, by the government no less, as seen in the relentless assaults on the critical and independent media, and the continuing attacks on the people’s basic rights and freedoms,” the journalists’ group added.

The shuttering of these news programs come as community newspapers are forced to fold or reduce their pages to grapple with the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network announced last month that it would boost investment on other business such as international licensing and distribution, digital and cable segments as well as content syndication on various streaming platforms.

The network ran to the SC to stop the implementation of the NTC’s Cease and Desist Order issued in May, but before the high court resolved their petition, the network was slapped with another CDO and eventually lost its bid for a fresh franchise at the Congress.

On Tuesday, the SC unanimously voted to junk ABS-CBN’s petition, saying it was now moot. — Kristine Joy Patag