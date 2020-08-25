#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte: Security forces, poor Filipinos to get COVID-19 vaccine first
This file handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
AFP/Russian Direct Investment Fund, Handout
Duterte: Security forces, poor Filipinos to get COVID-19 vaccine first
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 25, 2020 - 9:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he wants low-income households who are beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino cash transfer program to be the first to access the COVID-19 vaccine, which countries are racing to develop. 

"Ang mauna, malapit na iyan. Ang China, any day would announce it. Ang mauna sa bakuna, ulitin ko, ay iyong mga tao na nasa listahan ng gobyerno na tumatanggap ng Pantawid. Ito iyong mga — mga mahirap," the president said during a meeting of the pandemic task force last Monday in Davao City. The address was aired Tuesday morning.

(The first... and that is soon. China would announce it any day. The first to get the vaccine, I repeat, are those on the government list to receive the Pantawid. These are the poor.)

The next ones to be innoculated are poor people who are not in the list of Pantawid beneficiaries because they have no fixed address, he added.  

"Pero ang mauna sa lahat ang mga military pati pulis kasi kung walang pulis pati military, babagsak tayo. Sino mag-guwardiya sa atin?" he also said.

(But the ones who will be first among all are the military and police because without them, we will fall. Who will protect us?)

Duterte expressed hope that the vaccines being developed by other countries would be available soon. He said China may announce the availability of its vaccine "any day." Medicines like Avigan and Remdesivir are already available, he added.

The Department of Health said Monday that clinical trials for Avigan as a treament for COVID-19 may start by September.

"Russia, China, I don't know of anybody, I think the two (countries) will announce that they already have (a vaccine), they are ready and they are willing to help," Duterte said.

Duterte reiterated that he is ready to tap loans to purchase vaccines.

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old president expressed readiness to be the first to try out Russia's vaccine but experts say he is not qualified to join clinical trials because of his age. 

On Monday night, he said that he could be the first to get the vaccine "or I can be the last Filipino to get it" so that poor Filipinos will be prioritized.

Related video:

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I don't know them': Duterte distances self from group who renewed call for revolutionary gov't
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
The Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee, a volunteer movement that supports the chief executive,...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana on South Sea claim: Only in their imagination
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks ABS-CBN petitions vs 'cease' order for being moot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
ABS-CBN can still file a motion for reconsideration, but they would be appealing to a court that was unanimous in dismissing...
Headlines
fbfb
China to conduct South China Sea exercises
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
China will be conducting naval exercises in the South China Sea as tensions with the United States heat up.
Headlines
fbfb
China urges Philippines to stop 'provocations' in West Philippine Sea
2 days ago
"The Philippines infringes on China’s sovereignty and security by sending military aircraft into air space adjacent...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Recto to Duterte: Publish actual COVID-19 assistance delivered, not just funds spent
4 hours ago
After President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to publish the funds spent by the government in its COVID-19 response, a lawmaker urged...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Duterte vows to work on cases vs erring PhilHealth execs until term ends
9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte vowed he will go after erring officials of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp.,...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
PNP mobilizes forces in response to Jolo twin bombings
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, Bangsamoro PNP Regional Director, has been directed to further intensify the conduct...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DepEd thumbs down 'pass or fail' grading for distance learning
10 hours ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers on Monday afternoon said DepEd's decision to maintain the old grading scheme "misses the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Supreme Court urged: Issue halt order vs anti-terrorism law now
By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
A group of petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, through the Free Legal Assistance Group, urged the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with