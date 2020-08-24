#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH: Safeguards on vaccines will be in place even without Phase 4 clinical trials
This file handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
AFP/Russian Direct Investment Fund, Handout
DOH: Safeguards on vaccines will be in place even without Phase 4 clinical trials
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 24, 2020 - 12:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said safeguards such as safety surveillance and pilot implementations will still be in place after it recommended doing away with the final stage in the clinical trials for potential coronavirus vaccines.

Lawmakers inserted a waiver in the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act that allows the government to purchase coronavirus vaccines even if they are yet to undergo Phase 4 clinical trials or the final stage in the vaccine development process in a bid to fasttrack procurement.

The waiver will overrule the Universal Health Care Act, which bars the government from buying drugs and vaccines that did not pass Phase 4 trials.

The DOH, along with the Health Technology Assessment Council and the Food and Drug Administration, said it recommended waiving the requirement of a Phase 4 in the clinical trials. In Phase 4 or the post marketing surveillance trials, the long-term safety and the effectiveness of a drug or vaccine are evaluated.

“We were part of that group which has recommended for the exemption for the Phase 4 clinical trial. This is for us to expedite the process so we can use the vaccines as soon as possible once it reaches the country,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing Monday.

Vergeire added the accelerated process of clinical trials has been done before in responding to threats of Ebola and meningitis.

The health official assured the public that even without the final stage, safeguards will be in place. These include safety and surveillance monitoring following the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the setting up of a database of recipients of the vaccine, risk communication on the benefits and risks of vaccine and the conduct of a pilot implementation before mass roll out.

“These are the safeguards that we have included. It will be just like having Phase 4 clinical trials. The process has been slightly relaxed but the safeguards are still there,” Vergeire said.

The country is in talks with 16 pharmaceutical companies that are developing coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

Last week, the WHO Western Pacific office urged countries to focus on improving their response to slow the spread of COVID-19 instead waiting for a vaccine to be developed and distributed.

The country’s coronavirus caseload reached 189,601, with 131,459 recoveries and 2,998 deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 20, 2020 - 11:44am

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

August 20, 2020 - 11:44am

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases official, says the government wouldn't make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public -- though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.

"You don't want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We've never done that," says Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, during a video talk organized by George Washington University.

"You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can't" he added, citing the example of the National Institutes of Health, where health workers can't treat patients without a flu shot. — AFP

August 18, 2020 - 8:04am

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he would be among the first to receive a Russian coronavirus vaccine if it is shown to be effective.

Russia's announcement last week that it was the first in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine was met with caution from Western scientists who said it still needed to be proved safe and effective.

"I would be the first to get vaccinated, because it matters a lot to me, but we have to ... ensure that it's something effective and that it's available to everyone," Lopez Obrador said at his daily news conference. — AFP

August 14, 2020 - 7:40am

Mexico and Argentina aim to have a coronavirus vaccine available for Latin America early next year under a production agreement with drugs giant AstraZeneca, the Mexican government said Thursday.

The vaccine, being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, is one of the most promising of dozens that researchers around the world are racing to prove safe and efficient.

The goal is to "start manufacturing to have the vaccine in the first quarter of next year," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference. — AFP

August 13, 2020 - 3:17pm

The Brazilian state of Parana signed a deal Wednesday to test and produce Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, though officials stressed they would have to be sure of its safety and effectiveness first.

The vaccine would have to receive Brazilian regulatory approval and complete Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing in humans, before being produced in Brazil, said officials from the southern state.

Production, if it goes ahead, would likely only start in the second half of 2021, said Jorge Callado, head of the state-run Parana Technology Institute, which signed the deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund. — AFP

August 13, 2020 - 12:11pm

Palace spokesperson Harry Roque says the earliest time that President Rodrigo Duterte can get vaccinated with the Russian vaccine is on May 1, 2021. — The STAR/Alexis Romero

