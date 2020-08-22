PNP chief invited to attend meeting pushing for revolutionary gov't

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, confirmed Friday that he was invited by a group of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte to participate in a meeting seeking to establish a revolutionary government.

The country's top cop received the invitation from the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) through instant messaging application Viber on Monday.

"Yes, I have read it in Viber. It's supposed to be set yesterday but I am still trying to search for the communication kasi personally hindi pa umabot sa akin,” Gamboa said in an ambush interview Friday, revealing he was unable to attend the meeting scheduled Thursday.

“I had no chance to study its contents and I am in no position to confirm its veracity or to attest to its credibility,” he said in a separate statement, referring to the invitation.

MRRD-NECC revolutionary government committee head Bobby Brillante said that imposition of a revolutionary government would be helpful in fast-tracking a federalism before the end of Duterte's presidential term in 2022.

“Let us unite to pursue a peaceful revolution to establish law and order, equal opportunity in public service, protect Filipino entrepreneurs, social justice and economic freedom,” Brillante posted Saturday.