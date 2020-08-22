#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP chief invited to attend meeting pushing for revolutionary gov't
In this Feb. 17, 2020 photo, PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa holds a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
PNP chief invited to attend meeting pushing for revolutionary gov't
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2020 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, confirmed Friday that he was invited by a group of supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte to participate in a meeting seeking to establish a revolutionary government.

The country's top cop received the invitation from the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte – National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC) through instant messaging application Viber on Monday.

"Yes, I have read it in Viber. It's supposed to be set yesterday but I am still trying to search for the communication kasi personally hindi pa umabot sa akin,” Gamboa said in an ambush interview Friday, revealing he was unable to attend the meeting scheduled Thursday.

“I had no chance to study its contents and I am in no position to confirm its veracity or to attest to its credibility,” he said in a separate statement, referring to the invitation.

MRRD-NECC revolutionary government committee head Bobby Brillante said that imposition of a revolutionary government would be helpful in fast-tracking a federalism before the end of Duterte's presidential term in 2022.

“Let us unite to pursue a peaceful revolution to establish law and order, equal opportunity in public service, protect Filipino entrepreneurs, social justice and economic freedom,” Brillante posted Saturday.

ARCHIE GAMBOA FEDERALISM REVOLUTIONARY GOVERNMENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Echanis sustained multiple wounds before fatal stab in heart — forensic pathologist
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Elderly peasant activist Randall Echanis suffered several punctures and stab wounds before he was deliberately stabbed...
Headlines
fbfb
Only 25 nurses applied for DOH emergency hiring program
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday reiterated the call for nurses affected by the deployment ban to help in attending...
Headlines
fbfb
Online shoppers can now order Filipino flavors from new Philippine Harvest site
7 hours ago
The Department of Tourism recently launched a stand-alone online platform Philippine Harvest e-commerce website to make Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators suspect cover-up in PhilHealth roof leak
By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
Senators have expressed suspicion that the roof leak in one of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. offices in the Ilocos...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests China's seizing of Filipino fishermen's devices on Scarborough
1 day ago
The Philippines followed up its diplomatic protests against China in April by filing another one on Thursday, this time against...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 187,000 as death toll nears 3,000
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
(Updated 4:22 p.m.) Over 22.53 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 789,000 deaths, have been recorded globally...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
UN office seeks effective measures to protect rights workers in Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
"Effective measures must be taken to protect other at-risk human rights defenders and to halt and condemn incitement to hatred...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
'Igme' strengthens into tropical storm
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
The tropical depression is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by early morning Sunday and is expected...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Tropical Depression Igme enhances southwest monsoon, bring rains in Luzon
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
“Sa ngayon po ay hindi na directly nakakaapekto itong si bagyong Igme sa ating bansa, subalit pinapa-enhance nito slightly...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Children over 12 should follow same mask rules as adults — WHO
11 hours ago
The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that children over 12 should wear masks in the same contexts as adults...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with