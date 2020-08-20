#VACCINEWATCHPH
Deadline for application docs for Judiciary, Legal Education Board posts moved to September
There are currently at least six vacancies at the Court of Appeals.
The STAR/file
Deadline for application docs for Judiciary, Legal Education Board posts moved to September
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council extended the deadline for submission of application requirements for several openings at the Judiciary and the Legal Education Board.

Applicants to several associate justice seats at the Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Court of Tax Appeals, and at the Legal Education Board may submit their documentary requirements until September 25, the JBC said.

“Recently, the JBC received requests for the extension of the deadline for submission of application documents for the said positions owing to the difficulty of securing documents in view of the imposition of a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine in the National Capital Region and in nearby provinces,” the council’s announcement read.

The council then agreed to extend the deadline of submission of application documents from August 25 to September 25.

The JBC is the panel tasked to screen applicants to seats at the Judiciary and the Office of the Ombudsman. Their announcement was published on Thursday’s papers.

Metro Manila and its nearby provinces reverted to MECQ from August 4 to 18 due to rising COVID-19 cases. These areas transitioned back to general community quarantine on August 19 and will be under this status until August 31.

Last June, the panel called for applications for six seats at the CA, one seat at the Sandiganbayan and two seats at the Court of Tax Appeals.

In the same June announcement, the panel announced the opening of applications for four vacancies at the Legal Education Board, which supervises law schools nationwide and prescribes standards for admission and basic curricula.

Following term expiry on January 13, these posts from the LEB are currently vacant: Chairperson and regular member representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the ranks of active law practitioners and the law students’ sector.

Interested applicants must access the Online Application Scheduler at the official JBC website before August 25 to register and select the date on when they will submit their documents.

After filling out the scheduler, a computer-generated letter of intent will be sent to their e-mail addressed. They will be asked to complete the letter of intent and other documentary requirements through electronic mail.

COURT OF APPEALS COURT OF TAX APPEALS JUDICIAL AND BAR COUNCIL LEGAL EDUCATION BOARD SANDIGANBAYAN
Recommended
