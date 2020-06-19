JBC opens applications for overall deputy ombudsman post, appeals court vacancies

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council on Friday opened applications and recommendations for several seats at the Court of Appeals and the overall deputy ombudsman post.

The JBC is the panel tasked to screen applicants to seats at the Judiciary and the Office of the Ombudsman.

Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang’s term will end on October 14. Applications and other documentary requirements may be submitted from June 20 to August 4.

The overall deputy ombudsman’s office oversees and administers operations of different offices under the Office of the Ombudsman, according to Republic Act 6770.

Court of Appeals, Tax Appeals, Sandiganbayan vacancies

The JBC will also accept applications for associate justice seats at Court of Appeals from July 11 to August 25.

Six seats have opened up at the appeals court, with four justices appointed to the Supreme Court and two others reaching the mandatory age of retirement.

SC Associate Justices Rodil Zalameda, Edgardo Delos Santos, Mario Lopez and Samuel Gaerlan were all appointed to the high court. CA Associate Justices Luisa Padilla and Jane Aurora Lantion meanwhile compulsorily retired on January 18 and 29, respectively.

During the same period, JBC will accept applications for a seat at the Sandiganbayan vacated by late Associate Justice Reynaldo Cruz who passed away on February 21 due to pneumonia.

There are also two vacancies at the Court of Tax Appeals, following the retirement of Associate Justices Cielito Mindaro-Grulla and Esperanza Fabon-Victorino.

Applications for the vacancy at the anti-graft and tax appeals court may also be submitted from July 11 to August 25.

Legal Education Board

The Legal Education Board, which supervises law schools nationwide and prescribes standards for admission and basic curricula, meanwhile has four vacancies following term expiry on January 13.

The following posts from the LEB will be open for applications starting July 11:

Chairperson, vice Emerson Aquende

Regular member representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, vice Zenaida Elepaño

Regular member respresnting the ranks of active law practitioners, vice Abelardo Domondon

Regular member representing the law students’ sector, vice Catherine Pedrosa

Interested applicants may access the Online Application Scheduler at the official JBC website.

After filling out the scheduler, a computer-generated letter of intent will be sent to their e-mail addressed. They will be asked to complete the letter of intent and other documentary requirements through electronic mail.

“Applicants who have been found by the Council to have wilfully made false statements, misrepresentations, or concealments of any material information as provided for under the 2020 Revised JBC Rules shall be considered disqualified from being nominated by the Council,” the announcement signed by Clerk of Court and JBC Ex Officio Secretary Edgar Aricheta said.