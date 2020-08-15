GCQ, MGCQ extended until August 31; decision on MECQ areas out Monday

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday announced the extension of general community quarantine in Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon, Cebu City and Iloilo City beginning August 16 until August 31.

Other areas that will be under GCQ until the end of the month are the Cebu cities and municipalities of Mandaue, Lapu Lapu, Talisay, Minglanilla and Consolacion.

Meanwhile, the new classification of areas currently under modified enhanced community quarantine — the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — will be announced by President Rodrigo Duterte next Monday, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The remainder of the country will be placed under modified general community quarantine until the end of the month, with select provinces and highly-urbanized cities and independent component cities required to ensure the strict enforcement of local action.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have been tasked to "ensure that areas flagged for local action shall implement strict lockdown of areas in line with the Zoning Containment Strategy, strict enforcement of minimum public health standards and intensified tracing, and quarantine of close contacts and isolation of confirmed cases," under IATF Resolution 63.