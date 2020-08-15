#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
GCQ, MGCQ extended until August 31; decision on MECQ areas out Monday
File photo shows presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.
The STAR/Joven Cagande
GCQ, MGCQ extended until August 31; decision on MECQ areas out Monday
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Saturday announced the extension of general community quarantine in Nueva Ecija, Batangas, Quezon, Cebu City and Iloilo City beginning August 16 until August 31.

Other areas that will be under GCQ until the end of the month are the Cebu cities and municipalities of Mandaue, Lapu Lapu, Talisay, Minglanilla and Consolacion.

Meanwhile, the new classification of areas currently under modified enhanced community quarantine — the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal — will be announced by President Rodrigo Duterte next Monday, according to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The remainder of the country will be placed under modified general community quarantine until the end of the month, with select provinces and highly-urbanized cities and independent component cities required to ensure the strict enforcement of local action.

The National Task Force against COVID-19 and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have been tasked to "ensure that areas flagged for local action shall implement strict lockdown of areas in line with the Zoning Containment Strategy, strict enforcement of minimum public health standards and intensified tracing, and quarantine of close contacts and isolation of confirmed cases," under IATF Resolution 63.

COVID-19 GCQ HARRY ROQUE MECQ MGCQ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC ends years-long debate: Mary Jane Veloso can tell her story
By Kristine Joy Patag | 18 hours ago
The long years of Mary Jane Veloso, her family and lawyers’ fight to be able to tell her story in a Philippine court...
Headlines
fbfb
Plunder raps eyed vs corrupt PhilHealth officials
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The head of the House panel investigating corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. wants plunder charges filed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH eyes local Phase 3 trials for COVID-19 vaccines
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health is pushing for a “local setting” for Phase 3 of the clinical trials for the Russian-made...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH: Rapid tests not for COVID-19 screening
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Philippine General Hospital is opposed to the use of rapid antibody test in screening patients for COVID-19, saying it...
Headlines
fbfb
School opening moved to October 5 — DepEd
22 hours ago
(Updated 2:10 p.m.) Opening for the next school year has been moved to October, from August 24, Education Secretary Leonor...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
79% of Pinoys say quality of life worsened in past 12 months
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Eight in 10 Filipinos believe their lives got worse in the past 12 months, according to the latest Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
EU raises concern over death penalty revival
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The European Union has raised concern on calls to revive the death penalty in the Philippines, a beneficiary of a trade preference...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Big Brothers told: Respect local autonomy
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon reminded yesterday Cabinet members acting as “Big Brothers” to certain...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
DILG, DOH launch ‘BIDA ang may Disiplina’ vs COVID-19
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Health have launched a joint discipline advocacy campaign...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Locsin backs P10 billion aid to tourism businesses, not TIEZA
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has backed the proposal of Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez to allocate...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with