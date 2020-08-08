COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 126,000 with 4,226 new infections

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:51 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 4,226 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country's total caseload to 126,885 — the highest in Southeast Asia.

Of these, there are still 57,559 total active cases, which account for the net of reported recoveries and deaths.

The National Capital Region reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,669, followed by Laguna at 285, Cavite at 154, Cebu at 125 and Rizal at 118.

Metro Manila represented most of the new cases at 63%.

A total of 2,964 (70%) of the cases occurred within the past two weeks beginning July 26, with the remainder accounting for backlog since March.

The death toll stands at 2,209 after 41 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count has reached 67,117 as the Health department announced 287 additional survivors.

This week saw 28,653 additional infections on top of the 98,232 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

More than 18.9 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 709,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.