With 119,460 infections, Philippines overtakes Indonesia for most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:09 p.m.) — The Philippines saw another spike in new coronavirus infections Thursday to take its total to 119,460, overtaking Indonesia as the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia.
The Department of Health reported 3,561 additional infections to take the national caseload ahead of Indonesia’s 118,753 cases as of Thursday, according to its health ministry. Manila has been reporting more daily cases than Jakarta for a time now.
Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which returned to a tougher lockdown, was responsible for 57% or 2,041 of the newly-reported cases. Meanwhile, Laguna had 222 additional cases, Cebu had 221, Cavite had 100 and Rizal had 81.
The number of cases has grown exponentially since the government eased movement restrictions in June. Government officials attributed this to the country’s beefed-up coronavirus testing efforts.
Two days ago, the Philippines logged record-high 6,352 additional infections.
Currently, there are 50,473 active cases or patients who are currently ill in the country. Around 91% of the active cases are mild, while around 8% are asymptomatic.
The DOH also reported that 569 more patients had recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 66,837. Total recoveries accounted for around 56% of the confirmed cases.
The death toll, however, rose to 2,150 with the deaths of 28 more patients. Indonesia’s fatality count, meanwhile, stood at 5,452—the highest in the region.
Some 1.546 million individuals have been so far tested in the country. According to the DOH, the country’s daily testing average within the last seven days was at 28,938.
The Philippines becoming the Southeast Asia's new virus hotspot came as the country officially entered a recession in the second quarter. Gross domestic product plunged 16.5% year-on-year from April to June, marking worst economic performance under democratic rule.
President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.
Global infections passed reached at least 18.72 million, with more than 706,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the United States added 1,262 more deaths to its COVID-19 toll in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm Wednesday.
The world's largest economy also added 53,158 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker shows.
The US has now recorded 4,818,328 total cases, which have resulted in 157,930 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 3,462 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 115,980.
222 more people recovered while nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 700,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0655 GMT on Wednesday.
A total of 700,489 deaths have been recorded, out of 18,547,833 cases, of whom 10,889,745 have recovered.
Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (156,806), Brazil (95,819), Mexico (48,869) and Britain (46,299).
The number of deaths from COVID-19 has doubled since May 26, and some 100,000 fatalities have been registered in just under three weeks. — AFP
The US adds 1,302 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The world's largest economy also adds 53,847 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).
The US has now recorded 4,765,170 total cases with 156,668 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. — AFP
Global police body Interpol warned Monday of an "alarming" rate of cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions.
An assessment by the Lyon-based organisation found a "significant target shift" by criminals from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure.
"Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks at an alarming pace, exploiting the fear and uncertainty caused by the unstable social and economic situation created by COVID-19," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.
"The increased online dependency for people around the world is also creating new opportunities, with many businesses and individuals not ensuring their cyberdefences are up to date," he added. — AFP
