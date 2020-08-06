PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Airline ground staff wearing protective gear work at the counter at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
With 119,460 infections, Philippines overtakes Indonesia for most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:09 p.m.) — The Philippines saw another spike in new coronavirus infections Thursday to take its total to 119,460, overtaking Indonesia as the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia. 

The Department of Health reported 3,561 additional infections to take the national caseload ahead of Indonesia’s 118,753 cases as of Thursday, according to its health ministry. Manila has been reporting more daily cases than Jakarta for a time now. 

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, which returned to a tougher lockdown, was responsible for 57% or 2,041 of the newly-reported cases. Meanwhile, Laguna had 222 additional cases, Cebu had 221, Cavite had 100 and Rizal had 81. 

The number of cases has grown exponentially since the government eased movement restrictions in June. Government officials attributed this to the country’s beefed-up coronavirus testing efforts.

Two days ago, the Philippines logged record-high 6,352 additional infections.

Currently, there are 50,473 active cases or patients who are currently ill in the country. Around 91% of the active cases are mild, while around 8% are asymptomatic. 

The DOH also reported that 569 more patients had recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 66,837. Total recoveries accounted for around 56% of the confirmed cases. 

The death toll, however, rose to 2,150 with the deaths of 28 more patients. Indonesia’s fatality count, meanwhile, stood at 5,452—the highest in the region.

Some 1.546 million individuals have been so far tested in the country. According to the DOH, the country’s daily testing average within the last seven days was at 28,938. 

The Philippines becoming the Southeast Asia's new virus hotspot came as the country officially entered a recession in the second quarter. Gross domestic product plunged 16.5% year-on-year from April to June, marking worst economic performance under democratic rule.  

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila and neighboring provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18. 

Global infections passed reached at least 18.72 million, with more than 706,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 6, 2020 - 9:43am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

August 6, 2020 - 9:43am

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the United States added 1,262 more deaths to its COVID-19 toll in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm Wednesday.

The world's largest economy also added 53,158 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker shows.

The US has now recorded 4,818,328 total cases, which have resulted in 157,930 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. — AFP

August 5, 2020 - 4:28pm

The Department of Health reports 3,462 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 115,980.

222 more people recovered while nine more patients succumbed to COVID-19. 

August 5, 2020 - 3:37pm

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 700,000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0655 GMT on Wednesday.

A total of 700,489 deaths have been recorded, out of 18,547,833 cases, of whom 10,889,745 have recovered.

Almost half of the deaths reported worldwide were in the four worst hit countries: the United States (156,806), Brazil (95,819), Mexico (48,869) and Britain (46,299).

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has doubled since May 26, and some 100,000 fatalities have been registered in just under three weeks. — AFP

August 5, 2020 - 9:02am

The US adds 1,302 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The world's largest economy also adds 53,847 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The US has now recorded 4,765,170 total cases with 156,668 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world. — AFP

August 4, 2020 - 7:27pm

Global police body Interpol warned Monday of an "alarming" rate of cybercrime during the coronavirus pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of people working from home to target major institutions.

An assessment by the Lyon-based organisation found a "significant target shift" by criminals from individuals and small businesses to major corporations, governments and critical infrastructure.

"Cybercriminals are developing and boosting their attacks at an alarming pace, exploiting the fear and uncertainty caused by the unstable social and economic situation created by COVID-19," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock. 

"The increased online dependency for people around the world is also creating new opportunities, with many businesses and individuals not ensuring their cyberdefences are up to date," he added. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 Pinoys dead, 8 hurt in Beirut
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Two Filipina household service workers were killed, eight others were injured while two Filipinos were reported missing after...
Headlines
fbfb
2 broadcast firms get 25-year franchise extension
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has signed laws granting a 25-year extension to the franchises of two broadcasting firms weeks after a House...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 6 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Filipinos killed, 8 injured in Lebanon blasts
1 day ago
(Updated) Two Filipinos have been reported killed while eight others were injured following two powerful explosions in Beirut,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate has enough evidence to file raps vs Morales
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Senate inquiry into the alleged massive corruption at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has gathered enough evidence...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
Active COVID-19 cases in PCOO rise to 72
By Alexis Romero | 6 minutes ago
The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO)...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Court stands firm on ruling to separate political detainee mom and infant child
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The warden also noted a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology circular in 2010 that holds that infants born while the mother...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Common areas in workplaces 'vulnerable' areas for virus transmission — Galvez
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. identified canteens and smoking areas as “source of contamination.”
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Revived lawyers' group file 25th legal challenge vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
CLCL said that due to the vagueness of the law, law enforcers are left with “unbridled discretion in carrying out its...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Probe into abuses in LGU enforcement of quarantine protocols sought
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Following a threat issued by a local official to kill those who violate community quarantine rules, a lawmaker is calling...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with