Thousands of locally stranded individuals, who are beneficiaries of the second batch of the Hatid Tulong program, are surrounded by their belongings as they spend the night on the bleachers of the baseball stadium of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on July 24, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
SWS: Some 3.5 million Filipinos got stranded due to COVID-19 quarantines
(Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 9:46am

MANILA, Philippines — An estimated 3.5 million working-age Filipinos got stranded in other places due to community quarantines enforced because of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to a latest Social Weather Stations survey.

This hardly changed from the estimated 4.1 million adult Filipinos who got stranded by community quarantines in previous poll conducted last May.

The survey showed that the number of those who reported being stranded was highest among permanent residents of Balance Luzon (Luzon outside of Metro Manila) at 1.28 million and Mindanao at 1.26 million.

Some 770,000 residents of Visayas were stuck in other place, while around 200,000 residents of Metro Manila were stranded.

Of the total number of stranded individuals, 2.3 million were men, while 1.3 million were women.

By age, 790,000 were 18 to 24 year olds, 670,000 were 25 to 34 year olds, 670,000 were 35 to 44 year olds, 490,000 were 45 to 54 year olds, and 440,000 were 55 years old and above.

The survey was carried out from July 3 to 6 through mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interview of 1,555 adult Filipinos. It had sampling error margins of ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, and ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±5% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao.

It was conducted before thousands of locally-stranded individuals flocked to Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila who sought the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program, hoping to get ride to their home provinces. This raised concerns on the failure to impose physical distancing at the stadium.

Metro Manila and the neighboring provinces of Bulacan. Cavite, Laguna and Rizal would be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

