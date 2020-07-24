Duterte orders probe into alleged anomalies surrounding PhilHealth

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an investigation into the alleged anomalies surrounding the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

According to Duterte's spokesperson Harry Roque, Undersecretary Jesus Melchor Quitain of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President will lead the investigation.

He also confirmed that Malacañang received a copy of the resignation letter of PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorsson Keith.

"We view the allegations of Mr. Keith a serious matter and therefore enjoin him, and other officials, to cooperate with the ongoing investigation," Roque said.

This follows the Senate's own announcement earlier in the day that it would be investigating the "unabated corruption and mismanagement" of PhilHealth after it resumes session on Monday.

These probes come on the heels of three resignations tendered by the state-run agency's officials, with its anti-fraud legal officer citing "widespread corruption" as one of the reasons for his departure.

"That such corruption occurred amid the COVID-19 crisis makes it more disgusting and abominable," Sen. Ping Lacson said in a statement.

The senator also flagged allegations that came to light during a "reported shouting match... between the PhilHealth president and some board members involving almost P1 billion worth of questionable transactions, including a total overprice of P98 million."

He added that "there is urgency that the Senate has to act on the matter immediately, as part of its oversight mandate, having passed the Universal Health Law."

Last month, Malacañang slammed PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales for his slow implementation of the UHC law and for "failing to cleanup the agency" amid allegations of corruption. — Bella Perez-Rubio