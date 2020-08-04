Motorcycle back-riding in areas under MECQ allowed for essential workers

MANILA, Philippines — The enforcement arm the COVID-19 task force on Tuesday said that back-riding in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine is permitted if the passenger is an essential worker or an authorized person out of residence.
"Yesterday, the national task force convened....and the NTF gave a guideline through Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Secretary Eduardo Año that back-riding will be allowed under MECQ due to the suspension of public transport," Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Shield, told GMA's Unang Hirit in Filipino.
He emphasized that travel must be work-related.
Eleazar added that the driver of the motorcycle does not need to be an authorized person out of residence if they are transporting an essential worker.
"Regardless of whether APOR or not will be transporting [the essential worker], that will be allowed too. It will be considered," he said in Filipino.
Eleazar further clarified that motorcycles must still have the previously required safety barriers but amended that the passenger and driver no longer need to be married or partners who live together.
Along with the required barrier, the NTF commander stressed that the motorcycle must be privately owned.
For areas under general community quarantine, Eleazar said that back-riding is still only allowed between married couples or partners who live together.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night placed Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under MECQ from August 4 to August 18. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Quezon City reimposes its liquor ban in light of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine declared over Metro Manila.
Under the ban, selling or distributing alcoholic beverages is prohibited "from August 4, 2020 to August 18, 2020 (or until expiration of the MECQ, if MECQ is further extended)."
Previously, selling of alcoholic beverages was allowed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with limits on how much alcohol could buy.
Drinking is allowed in private residences.
The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila will be on lockdown for two weeks starting August 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the campus. With this, employees will be adopting a work from home arrangement for the time being.
The university currently has four confirmed cases, two recovered patients and one death among employees with three probable and one suspect cases.
“We are taking this two-week timeout as an extra precaution as we acknowledge the current health situation in our campus, in the City of Manila, and in the country. We are hoping that in our own way, we can prevent further COVID-19 infections within our community,” PLM President Emmanuel Leyco said.
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines may reach 220,000 by the end of August if Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine, UP Professor Ranjit Rye says.
Now that Metro Manila and nearby provinces will return to modified GCQ, there would be 50,000 to 70,000 cases less, he adds.
Vice President Leni Robredo calls for another batch of volunteers for her team's COVID-19 response operations in Metro Manila.
"MECQ has just been declared. We will be activating most of the services we offered for our frontliners in March and April," Robredo says.
Those who are interested to volunteer may email ovpcovid19volunteers@gmail.com with the following details: name, address, contact number and email address.
As Metro Manila goes under modified enhanced community quarantine, MRT-3 announces that it will suspend its operations from August 4 to 18 or until the capital region will go back to general community quarantine.
"Pinapayuhan ang lahat ng mga commuters na manatili sa kani-kanilang bahay at iwasan ang paglabas ng bahay sapagkat magiging mahigpit na ang seguridad sa iba-ibang lugar," MRT-3 says in a statement.
MAHALAGANG PAALALA:— DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) August 3, 2020
Dahil sa pagpapanumbalik ng Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) sa Kalakhang Maynila, pansamantala po munang ititigil ang operasyon ng MRT-3 simula Aug. 4, hanggang Aug. 18, o hanggang maibalik muli ang NCR sa GCQ. pic.twitter.com/dn0jveXxYy
