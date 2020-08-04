PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A couple rides with a makeshift divider on the motorcycle along Marcos Highway in Cainta, Rizal yesterday.
Boy Santos
Motorcycle back-riding in areas under MECQ allowed for essential workers
(Philstar.com) - August 4, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — The enforcement arm the COVID-19 task force on Tuesday said that back-riding in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine is permitted if the passenger is an essential worker or an authorized person out of residence.

"Yesterday, the national task force convened....and the NTF gave a guideline through Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Secretary Eduardo Año that back-riding will be allowed under MECQ due to the suspension of public transport," Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Shield, told GMA's Unang Hirit in Filipino.

He emphasized that travel must be work-related.

Eleazar added that the driver of the motorcycle does not need to be an authorized person out of residence if they are transporting an essential worker.

"Regardless of whether APOR or not will be transporting [the essential worker], that will be allowed too. It will be considered," he said in Filipino.

Eleazar further clarified that motorcycles must still have the previously required safety barriers but amended that the passenger and driver no longer need to be married or partners who live together.

Along with the required barrier, the NTF commander stressed that the motorcycle must be privately owned.

For areas under general community quarantine, Eleazar said that back-riding is still only allowed between married couples or partners who live together.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night placed Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under MECQ from August 4 to August 18. — Bella Perez-Rubio

BACKRIDING MECQ
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 4, 2020 - 11:04am

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

August 4, 2020 - 11:04am

Quezon City reimposes its liquor ban in light of the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine declared over Metro Manila.

Under the ban, selling or distributing alcoholic beverages is prohibited "from August 4, 2020 to August 18, 2020 (or until expiration of the MECQ, if MECQ is further extended)."

Previously, selling of alcoholic beverages was allowed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with limits on how much alcohol could buy.

Drinking is allowed in private residences.

 

 

August 3, 2020 - 2:37pm

The Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila will be on lockdown for two weeks starting August 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the campus. With this, employees will be adopting a work from home arrangement for the time being.

The university currently has four confirmed cases, two recovered patients and one death among employees with three probable and one suspect cases.

“We are taking this two-week timeout as an extra precaution as we acknowledge the current health situation in our campus, in the City of Manila, and in the country. We are hoping that in our own way, we can prevent further COVID-19 infections within our community,” PLM President Emmanuel Leyco said. 

August 3, 2020 - 12:32pm

Coronavirus cases in the Philippines may reach 220,000 by the end of August if Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine, UP Professor Ranjit Rye says.

Now that Metro Manila and nearby provinces will return to modified GCQ, there would be 50,000 to 70,000 cases less, he adds.

August 3, 2020 - 8:39am

Vice President Leni Robredo calls for another batch of volunteers for her team's COVID-19 response operations in Metro Manila.

"MECQ has just been declared. We will be activating most of the services we offered for our frontliners in March and April," Robredo says.

Those who are interested to volunteer may email ovpcovid19volunteers@gmail.com with the following details: name, address, contact number and email address.

August 3, 2020 - 8:34am

As Metro Manila goes under modified enhanced community quarantine, MRT-3 announces that it will suspend its operations from August 4 to 18 or until the capital region will go back to general community quarantine.

"Pinapayuhan ang lahat ng mga commuters na manatili sa kani-kanilang bahay at iwasan ang paglabas ng bahay sapagkat magiging mahigpit na ang seguridad sa iba-ibang lugar," MRT-3 says in a statement.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Refresher: Guidelines for MECQ reimposed on Metro Manila, nearby provinces
1 day ago
(Updated) Here are the guidelines for an modified enhanced community quarantine, or MECQ, which is the second strictest form...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte slams critics, chides frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
For airing their grievances in public, doctors and health workers were chided on Sunday by President Duterte, who accused...
Headlines
fbfb
Back to ECQ? ‘We no longer have money’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government cannot afford to enforce another lockdown in Metro Manila, as resources are no longer enough to provide food...
Headlines
fbfb
Recently opened businesses to close – DTI
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
With Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal back to a stricter modified enhanced community...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate probe: PhilHealth chief faces accusers
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Ricardo Morales and other ranking officials of the state firm are expected to...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 minutes ago
DILG: Shoot-to-kill threat vs quarantine violators 'illegal'
10 minutes ago
The “shoot to kill” threat against quarantine violators of a Quezon City local government official is “improper...
Headlines
fbfb
11 minutes ago
Commuters, advocates sound the alarm on transportation woes anew amid MECQ
By Franco Luna | 11 minutes ago
"Even during this “time out” period, we need to ensure an adequate number of public utility vehicles and to augment...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Immigration bureau suspends online appointment system during MECQ period
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration suspended temporarily its online appointment scheme as it reduced operations at its main office,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte bans Philippines from joining naval exercises in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
"President Rodrigo Duterte has a standing order to us, to me, that we should not involve ourselves in naval exercises in the...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
New AFP chief: Terror law to regulate social media
By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Newly installed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay wants to use the Anti-Terrorism Law and its implementing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with