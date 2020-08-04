Motorcycle back-riding in areas under MECQ allowed for essential workers

MANILA, Philippines — The enforcement arm the COVID-19 task force on Tuesday said that back-riding in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine is permitted if the passenger is an essential worker or an authorized person out of residence.

"Yesterday, the national task force convened....and the NTF gave a guideline through Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Secretary Eduardo Año that back-riding will be allowed under MECQ due to the suspension of public transport," Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Shield, told GMA's Unang Hirit in Filipino.

He emphasized that travel must be work-related.

Eleazar added that the driver of the motorcycle does not need to be an authorized person out of residence if they are transporting an essential worker.

"Regardless of whether APOR or not will be transporting [the essential worker], that will be allowed too. It will be considered," he said in Filipino.

Eleazar further clarified that motorcycles must still have the previously required safety barriers but amended that the passenger and driver no longer need to be married or partners who live together.

Along with the required barrier, the NTF commander stressed that the motorcycle must be privately owned.

For areas under general community quarantine, Eleazar said that back-riding is still only allowed between married couples or partners who live together.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday night placed Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under MECQ from August 4 to August 18. — Bella Perez-Rubio