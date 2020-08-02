PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The National Task Force against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) approved the recommendation of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield extending the deadline from July 19 to July 26 for motorcycle riders to comply with the directive to install barriers to separate the driver from the passenger.
Edd Gumban
Motorcycle barriers may have dangerous effect on aerodynamics, riders warn
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 2, 2020 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The supposed anti-coronavirus barriers that motorcycle riders are required to install may affect aerodynamics of the motorcycle, making it potentially unsafe for both riders, a motorcycle riders' group said on Sunday. 

Speaking in an interview aired over ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, Atoy Cruz, director for administration of the Motorcycle Philippines Federation, explained that riders who are couples and who live together—the only class of people allowed to ride pillion under current health protocols—should already be safe as long as they observe minimum health standards and wear helmets, long-sleeved garments, and gloves.

"On highways where there are a lot of fast-moving vehicles, what we're afraid of is wind dragging and wind lifting as they call it. Even if you drive slow, if a faster vehicle like a bus or truck goes past you, you might have a problem with your handlebar. Your motorcycle will wiggle and you might even get into an accident," Cruz said in Filipino. 

"There have already been riders who experienced that...so we have to be really careful with it," he added. 

RELATED: Roque takes back statement on bikes with sidecars

The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association, which includes representatives from Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha, has already cautioned that the barriers "will negatively affect stability and handling of the motorcycle."

They said in a statement that this would compromise rider safety.

"The proposed pillion shield will create significant wind resistance when the motorycle is in motion," they also said in a statement.

They said that unauthorized attachments like the barrier would compromise "years of careful planning, design and development carried out by teams of engineers to ensure the utmost safety of each unit."

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the joint task force enforcing quarantine protocols, has insisted the barriers are safe and that accidents could be due to faulty installation or substandard materials used.

“Let us avoid the ‘puwede na’ (good enough) mentality because we are talking about your safety and the safety of your partner. The two approved designs have specifications that conformed the quality standard for safety of the riders,” Eleazar said in July.

'Back riding' initially banned

The national government earlier banned the practice of pillion riding in all areas under community quarantine, saying it violates physial distancing.

Guidelines on pillion riding, or more commonly referred to as "back riding", have since been relaxed to the following:

  • All drivers and passengers must wear face masks and helmets at all times;
  • A maximum of two persons per motorcycle must be allowed, provided that they are couples living in the same household. Provided further that the valid IDs and related documents shall be presented as proof that said persons are living together, married, and/or in a mutual relationship (common law wife, boyfriend, girlfriend); and
  • A safety barrier/shield whose design is duly-approved by the IATF National Task Force COVID-19 must be placed between the driver and the passenger.

"We're asking for somebody, like aerodynamics engineers who can offer a suggestion that won't be dangerous or accident-prone. Local engineers wrote to IATF that this is dangerous, but when they presented their proposal, they didn't listen," Cruz also said. 

"If this barrier causes an accident, who will pay for the hospitalization of our members? That's what scares us."

At an earlier press briefing, the Palace said that authorities would ask couples to show proof of marriage, such as a photocopy of their marriage contract, as the relaxing of rules applied only to married couples living together.

Siblings and relatives also living together are still prohibited from back riding even if they conform to the NTF standards. 

PNP: Breaches of guidelines may yield arrest

In an earlier statement issued Friday, the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, comprised of the government's quarantine enforcer agencies, said that all police commanders and the PNP Highway Patrol Group have already been instructed to apprehend violators beginning Saturday. 

Penalties and fines range from P1,000 to P10,000, the task force said.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the JTF CV Shield, added: “For more than three weeks, we were just warning and advising the violators to comply until July 31. As the grace period ends today, we expect that all motorcycle riders have already complied in order for them to avoid inconvenience as they go to work and ride back home."

When violators were found to be back riding with people other than their romantic partners, like other relatives living together, Eleazar slammed what he said was their "brazen disregard [of] rules that the government was asking from them in return to ensure their safety from the coronavirus infection."

The JTF-CV Shield commander is one among many public officials who pin the blame in the spread of the virus on the "discipline" and "failures" of the public despite data showing otherwise. 

The task force added that other penalties for violators include:

  1. Not wearing face masks, helmets and non-installation of the approved barriers falls under Reckless Driving with penalties ranging from P1,000 to P10,000 depending on the number of the same offense committed;
  2. Anyone not married or living-in partners found back-riding will be penalized under Overloading of Passengers with a penalty of P1,000
  3. For drivers who are not classified as Authorized Persons Outside Residence  (APOR), the violation would fall under Driving Without a Valid License which has a fine of P3,000; and
  4. And for other violations, appropriate laws would be used to sanction the violators.

“As per the NTF Against COVID-19, limiting the back-riders to married and live-in partners will serve as a test case to observe how motorcycle riders would comply with the rules to prevent COVID-19. The speed of the approval for more people to be allowed in back-riding depends on your compliance with the existing rules so let us just comply,” Eleazar added.

Eleazar said in mid-July that the limitation of pillion riding to married and live-in couples could be expanded to eventually include non-couples "when the community quarantine is lifted," a sentiment that he repeated on Sunday.

Until then, though, commuter woes have been the new norm ever since the government's coronavirus task force loosened quarantine rules to general community quarantine in June.

In his fifth State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged: "I know that many of you are worried not only about health and safety but also about our ability to move around and ride public transportation; the depletion of your savings due to the rising cost of goods; and the loss of your incomes due to uncertainties in your jobs and livelihood."

He later promised: "I assure you that your government will [squarely address] these problems and challenges to overcome them and proceed to the ‘new normal’" though he did not specify how. 

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte directs COVID-19 task force to act on ECQ call in Mega Manila
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
(Updated 4:43 p.m.) Malacañang on Saturday said that President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 98,000 after biggest daily surge
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 hours ago
(Updated 5:06 p.m.) This marks the third consecutive time that the single-day new infection record was broken this week after...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr inks PNR contract packages for Makati-Clark line
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation signed yesterday the first two contract packages for PNR Clark Phase 2, marking the start...
Headlines
fbfb
Habagat to bring more rains – PAGASA
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Despite Tropical Depression Dindo now inside the Philippine area of responsibility, there is no tropical cyclone wind signal...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Enterprises hit by pandemic may pause operations’
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Enterprises hit by the pandemic may have to pause operations temporarily once their cash flow turns negative and consider...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
PNP boosts reporting vs quarantine violators
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday urged residents to report their neighbors who are violating quarantine and minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
‘World using 129 billion disposable masks, 65 billion gloves monthly’
By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
A study published in an environmental and scientific journal said the world is using an estimated 129 billion disposable masks...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
PACC finds flaws in PhilHealth system
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
There are “systemic flaws” in the system of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. that made the firm susceptible...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
DILG to streamline processing for new cell sites
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has assured the people that approval for the building of cell sites in the country will...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Senate may pass coco levy bill by December
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
After being vetoed by President Duterte last year, the Senate may pass the revised coco levy fund bill by December, Sen. Cynthia...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with