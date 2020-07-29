PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte said the water agreements barred the government from preventing water rate increases and deterred it from collecting damages for losses that stemmed from regulatory moves.
STAR/File
Duterte wants water firms to agree on new contracts
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte wants new water concession agreements, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said yesterday, after the President threatened to expropriate the water concessionaires.

Roque said the President wants the two concessionaires to enter into new water agreements, following the Chief Executive’s claims that the contracts entered into by the Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. were disadvantageous to the government.

“They need to enter into an amended agreement. Up to now they still don’t have those kinds of contracts,” Roque said in Filipino.

Duterte lashed out at Manila Water yesterday when he also publicly called out Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon over the latter’s law firm’s alleged involvement in the drafting of the water agreement.

“You know, Drilon? I’d like to ask Drilon, were you a part of ACCRA when this contract of Ayala Water was being drafted? Why are you fumigating? Bakit ikaw lang ang galit, nasabi mo na (Why are you the only one angry, that you say it’s a) dynasty?” he said.

A few weeks ago, Roque said the President has taken a softer stance on the two water companies after they had contributed or donated millions to help the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Palace official said the President has not totally absolved the two water firms.

Yesterday, Roque expressed the President’s intent when asked to expound on his threat to expropriate, in favor of the government, certain public utilities during his fifth State of the Nation Address.

“He did say that he has forgiven the firms’ owners. They won’t be imprisoned, but there still needs to be a new agreement wherein Filipinos will be given justice,” he said.

The President has deferred acting on the water issue since last year pending a review by government lawyers.

The government had revoked last year the extension of concession agreements of the two water firms after they drew the President’s ire over Manila Water’s arbitration win against the government last November.

Duterte has not hidden his displeasure, threatening possible military takeover of the water distribution facilities over the allegedly “onerous” water contracts.

Duterte said the water agreements barred the government from preventing water rate increases and deterred it from collecting damages for losses that stemmed from regulatory moves.

DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcoleta wants House probe into ABS-CBN land title after floating idea of seizing property
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"It may also be inquired that if ABS-CBN's title was indeed for 'provisional reconstitution,' it should explain why said administrative...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb past 83,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The pandemic has killed more than 652,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, with nearly 16.40 million...
Headlines
fbfb
7 things Duterte was expected to discuss at his fifth SONA (but didn't)
7 hours ago
Headlines
Palace hits opposition for criticizing govt's pandemic response
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Malacañang Tuesday lashed back at critics of the government's pandemic response as it maintained that the number...
Headlines
fbfb
Leachon on Duterte's SONA: I was expecting 'inspiring, powerful' action plan
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Former adviser to the COVID-19 task force Tony Leachon on Tuesday said he expected more from President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
COVID-19 care capacity enters warning zone
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The country’s health system is getting “overwhelmed” as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Mayors, conglomerates back localized lockdowns
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
As the rising cases of COVID-19 threaten to revert the country to stricter quarantine levels, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Where’s the COVID-19 recovery roadmap?’
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The spokesman for Vice President Leni Robredo has expressed dissatisfaction over the fifth State of the Nation Address of...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawmakers welcome ABS-CBN offer
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
Lawmakers yesterday welcomed the possible partnership of the government and ABS-CBN for the broadcast of educational materials...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace tells critics: Are you deaf?
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday disputed claims that President Duterte had failed to discuss a concrete pandemic recovery plan...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with