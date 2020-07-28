PHILSTAR VIDEOS
At 3 a.m., the low pressure area was located 310 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.
RAMBB
LPA east of Bicol to bring rains over Visayas, parts of Luzon, Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 8:58am

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area off Catanduanes is expected to dump rains over parts of the country Tuesday, weather forecasters said.

The LPA was last seen 310 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Although it has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, the LPA will still bring rains, PAGASA weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

“For now, the LPA has a slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone but it is near land. There’s a group of clouds that is almost covering Visayas and Mindanao,” he said in Filipino.

The LPA will bring scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of Visayas will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers not linked to the LPA will prevail over the rest of the country.

The country has had three tropical cyclones this year: Typhoon Ambo in May, Tropical Storm Butchoy in June and Tropical Depression Carina in July. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

