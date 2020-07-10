PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Employees of local broadcast giant ABS-CBN hold lighted candles and placards during a protest in front of the company's building in Manila on February 14, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
CBCP commission calls for conscience vote on ABS-CBN franchise bid
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 9:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Media giant ABS-CBN has not violated any law or regulation, Filipino bishops said as they appealed to House lawmakers to vote on the network’s bid to return on the air according to their conscience.

The House committee on legislative franchises is set to vote on bills seeking to grant the country's top broadcaster a fresh franchise valid for 25 years after it, along good government and public accountability panels, wrapped up deliberations on ABS-CBN’s bid for a new franchise.

In a statement released, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines Episcopal Commission on Social Communications stressed the important roles that ABS-CBN plays in the society—providing information to Filipinos in the country and abroad and contributing to the people’s capacity to make informed decisions.

Most Rev. Marcelino Antonio Maralit Jr., D.D., chair of the Episcopal commission on social communications, said pronouncements from various resource speakers proved that ABS-CBN has not violated any law or rule.

ABS-CBN’s fate now rests on the hands of members of the legislative franchises panel and ex-officio members of the committee.

“Be that as it may, it is not our intention to pressure you, our honorable lawmakers, to vote for the approval of the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN. The only thing that we humbly ask you is that you vote according to your conscience and do what you truly believe is right,” Maralit said.

“Their votes will affect, not only the network’s future, but also those who depend on ABS-CBN for their livelihood, the millions who depend on it for their news and information, and even those who consider it their daily leisure and temporary escape from the daily grind of their ordinary lives,” he added.

If the committee approves ABS-CBN’s franchise application, it will now move to the plenary level for the entire lower chamber to deliberate. But if the panel rejects the network’s bid, it will remain off-air for the rest of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term—a severe blow to the country’s press freedom.

ABS-CBN, which has been targeted by Duterte, was forced off air in May after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease-and-desist order.

