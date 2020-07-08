EU envoys donate blood to Philippine Red Cross amid supply shortage

MANILA, Philippines — European Union ambassadors and diplomats on Tuesday donated blood to the Philippine Red Cross in an effort to help address shortage of supply in the country.

“In response to the call of the Philippine Red Cross for blood donation, we have all come here to donate our blood to avert shortage of supply created by the pandemic," the envoys said in a press release.

The Department of Health and the Philippine Red Cross issued the call for donations on June 10, warning that the supply of blood was running out amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The envoys made their donation at the Philippine Red Cross office in Mandaluyong City, with PRC chairperson and Sen. Richard Gordon present to witness the event.

Those who donated blood were:

Thomas Wiersing, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the EU Delegation to the Philippines

Ambassador Saskia de Lang (Netherlands)

Ambassador Harald Fries (Sweden)

Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Mihail Sion (Romania)

Fernando Heredia, Consul General of Spain

colleagues from the Embassies of Belgium, the Netherlands and the EU Delegation.

“We continue to express our support as 'we heal as one' community. We believe that together we can fight this pandemic”, Wiersing said.