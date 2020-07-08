MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:06 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte, for the first time after signing the Anti-Terrorism Law, addresses the public saying law-abiding citizens should not fear the Anti-Terrorism Law.

"Huwag ho kayong matakot kung hindi ka terorista. Kung hindi ka naman sisirain mo ang gobyerno, pasabugin mo ang simbahan, pasabugin mo 'yung public utilities, pasabugin mo 'yung, just to derail, matumba na tuloy ang bayan," he said on his public address aired early Wednesday.

(Do not be afraid if you are not a terrorist. If you will not destroy the government, blow up the church, blow up public utilities, blow up just to derail, the nation will go down.)

Last week, Duterte signed the contentious anti-terrorism bill into law, which is feared to be used as a tool to stifle dissent and target opponents of the government.

Critics of the legislation—which include lawyers, rights groups, members of the academe and environmentalists—said the vague and overly broad definition of terrorism and terrorist acts will infringe on people’s basic rights and fundamental freedoms.

They also sounded alarm on the extended period of detention without warrant and the powers given to the Anti-Terrorism Council. The ATC is a special body composed of presidential appointees that will permit law enforcement authorities to arrest people it designates as terrorists.

“This law precisely creates a climate of fear, sends a chilling effect on those who wish to express their legitimate grievances, state their aspirations, and wish to engage in open and democratic debate, and threatens the rights of associations who may wish to dissent and question the actuations of those in power,” the framers of the 1987 Constitution said in a statement Monday.

At least four separate petitions at the Supreme Court called for the implementation of the controversial law to be halted. The high court ordered the government to comment on the petitions.

The measure is expected to take effect on July 18.