MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:06 a.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte, for the first time after signing the Anti-Terrorism Law, addresses the public saying law-abiding citizens should not fear the Anti-Terrorism Law.
"Huwag ho kayong matakot kung hindi ka terorista. Kung hindi ka naman sisirain mo ang gobyerno, pasabugin mo ang simbahan, pasabugin mo 'yung public utilities, pasabugin mo 'yung, just to derail, matumba na tuloy ang bayan," he said on his public address aired early Wednesday.
(Do not be afraid if you are not a terrorist. If you will not destroy the government, blow up the church, blow up public utilities, blow up just to derail, the nation will go down.)
Last week, Duterte signed the contentious anti-terrorism bill into law, which is feared to be used as a tool to stifle dissent and target opponents of the government.
Critics of the legislation—which include lawyers, rights groups, members of the academe and environmentalists—said the vague and overly broad definition of terrorism and terrorist acts will infringe on people’s basic rights and fundamental freedoms.
They also sounded alarm on the extended period of detention without warrant and the powers given to the Anti-Terrorism Council. The ATC is a special body composed of presidential appointees that will permit law enforcement authorities to arrest people it designates as terrorists.
“This law precisely creates a climate of fear, sends a chilling effect on those who wish to express their legitimate grievances, state their aspirations, and wish to engage in open and democratic debate, and threatens the rights of associations who may wish to dissent and question the actuations of those in power,” the framers of the 1987 Constitution said in a statement Monday.
At least four separate petitions at the Supreme Court called for the implementation of the controversial law to be halted. The high court ordered the government to comment on the petitions.
The measure is expected to take effect on July 18.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."
"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) files a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism law.
Lagman asks the high court to issue a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction restraining the government from enforcing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The lawmaker also appeals to the SC to nullify the law as unconstitutional for "being replete with constitutional infirmities."
A group of lawyers led by Howard Calleja and Bro. Armin Luistro from the De La Salle Brothers physically file the first petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The lawyers earlier filed the petition by email last Saturday, which has been acknowledged by the Supreme Court.
The Palace declines comment on a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Law filed on Saturday.
"The Palace will leave it to the SC to decide on these petitions and will abide by whatever the ruling is," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.
A group of overseas Filipino workers denounces the signing of the anti-terror bill, saying that Filipino migrants will never be silent and they will continue the fight against tyranny.
"The pandemic thrusted almost half a million Filipino migrants overseas who are now either distressed, terminated or stranded while thousands of repatriates are facing a severe humanitarian crisis back in the Philippines and yet the Duterte regime is bull-headed in voraciously gratifying its greed for absolute power and impunity," Migrante International says in a statement.
