Handout photo shows Unicef regional director for Asia and the Pacific Karin Hulshof and Unicef Philippines representative Oyun Dendevnorov (middle, front row) with the Unicef staff and Bangsamoro youth representatives at the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament. The event commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and World Children’s Day.
Palace: No discrimination against Muslims under Anti-Terrorism Law
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 8:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Monday allayed fears that the controversial Anti-Terrorism Law would be used to discriminate against Muslims, saying only terrorists should be afraid of the measure.

The statement ignores the experiences of Muslim Filipinos who have spoken about how members of their communities have faced discrimination and abuse in law enforcement operations.

READ: Muslim Filipinos at most risk from anti-terrorism bill 'overreach, abuse'

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the Anti-Terrorism Council would consult with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on the implementation of the law.

"Under the law, they (BARMM) were not give full membership of the Anti-Terrorism Council but they are one of the agencies that the Anti-Terrorism Council is duty bound to consult. The law provides for a system that will allow the BARMM to be heard," Roque said at a press briefing.

"The president won't allow class legislation against Muslims. Why? The president has a Muslim blood. His grandmother is a Tausug. So we assure our Muslim brothers, the president is one with you," he added.

Duterte had repeatedly claimed that his grandmother is a Maranao, not a Tausug. There is also no such thing as "Muslim" blood since Islam is a religion.
 
Roque maintained that the law aims to promote lasting peace and development in BARMM.

Various groups are worried that the Anti-Terrorism Law would violate human rights and have questioned its legality before the Supreme Court.

Asked whether he thought the law would withstand legal scrutiny, Roque replied: "Perhaps we should not preempt the Supreme Court. It's now up to the courts. Let's allow the process to move forward."  

READ: Infirmities that rights expert flagged in Human Security Act also in anti-terrorism bill

Roque, once a critic of the Human Security Act that the Anti-Terrorism Bill replaces, chided opposition senators who criticized the law, noting that the measure had been approved by the two legislative chambers.

"The Anti-Terror Bill is a product of Congress. The Senate is part of Congress. I can't understand Sen. Francis Pangilinan's fiery rhetoric when he is part of the Senate that approved it," the Palace official said.

Pangilinan voted against the measure.

"It can be said that the Supreme Court respects the product of elected lawmakers and as a general rule, every law passed by Congress enjoys the very heavy presumption of constitutionality," he added.

Roque: ATL will not target left-leaning groups

Roque insisted that criticism would not be regarded as a crime despite the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Law. He also responded to claims that the law would target left-leaning groups and activists.

"Can the left-leaning groups be classified (as terrorists)? Well it depends on the evidence. It has to be proven first that they are part of a group classified as a terrorist group," he said.

Despite that, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict has been accusing activists of being in league with communist rebels or of being rebels themselves.

READ: Sister Mary John Mananzan is not 'leader for life' of a 'communist terrorist' group

Roque said the passage of the law did not affect the available legal remedies against abusive practices.

"If pre-(trial) detention is wrong, they can seek a writ of habeas corpus. The law did not suspend that. We still have an additional remedy. If you feel that you are being targeted without reason, we have a writ of amparo – to protect the right to life and liberty," he said.

"Terrorists, beware of the Anti-Terror Law. For those who are not terrorists, do not worry. We have enough safeguards in the law itself and the rules or court that protect the right to life and liberty."

ANTI-TERRORISM COUNCIL ANTI-TERRORISM LAW BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
