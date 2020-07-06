PHILSTAR VIDEOS
WATCH: Palace says Duterte not sick, just sad over Jolo shooting incident
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 7:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — When asked about why President Rodrigo Duterte looked tired during his speech in front of the military in Zamboanga City last week, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Monday that the president was just emotional and saddened by the deaths of four soldiers in a shooting involving Jolo police.

On July 3, Duterte flew to Zamboanga City to speak to the police officers involved and to talk to soldiers and urge them not to retaliate over the incident.

