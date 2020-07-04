PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The petitioners headed by former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Judy Taguiwalo said in a 74-page petition that the government officials leading the battle against COVID-19 must conduct mass testing “in a proactive and effective manner.”
PPD/King Rodriguez
SC asked to conduct free mass testing for COVID
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - July 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — Various groups filed yesterday a petition for mandamus before the Supreme Court (SC) to compel the government to conduct free mass testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

The petitioners headed by former Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) secretary Judy Taguiwalo said in a 74-page petition that the government officials leading the battle against COVID-19 must conduct mass testing “in a proactive and effective manner.”

At least 10 other individuals have signed the petition filed before the SC.

“The omission of proactive and efficient mass testing amid the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that a systematic and normalized violation of the right to health engenders the impairment of other human rights and liberties, such as the rights to travel, livelihood or work, education and access to justice,” the group said.

Named respondents in the case are Secretaries Francisco Duque III (Health), Delfin Lorenzana (Defense), Eduardo Año (Interior), Arthur Tugade (Transportation), Wendel Avisado (Budget), Karlo Nograles (Cabinet) and Silvestre Bello III (Labor).

In their petition, the group asked the SC to compel the officials to ensure that all suspect cases, contacts with probable and confirmed cases, healthcare workers and vulnerable individuals will be tested for coronavirus.

The group also demanded to ramp up contact tracing and rapid containment and to improve the laboratory testing capacity in the country by utilizing available resources such as test kits and creating additional testing laboratories.

They also asked the SC to compel the government to provide accurate, timely and complete information on the country’s COVID-19 situation, including data on onset of symptoms, history of exposure, comorbidities, among others.

“Without mass testing, the country treads these perilous and uncertain times blindly. Health authorities know not whose contacts to trace and who should be isolated or treated. Without mass testing, the public faces a never-ending quarantine,” the group said.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. is confident that the high court will dismiss the petition, saying what they are asking for are also what the government has been doing.

Roque, at a press briefing before flying to Zamboanga City where President Duterte was set to have a conference with police and military officials, noted that the government has improved immensely from having just one laboratory for testing in March to about 70 accredited testing laboratories nationwide right now.

He maintained that the government has plans to accelerate the testing of suspected COVID-19 cases in the next few days in time for the reopening of the economy.

The expanded testing will go beyond the existing protocols, he added, since it will now cover asymptomatic persons as well as those who have contact with confirmed COVID-19 carriers. The country’s testing capacity is now also beyond the 30,000 daily target.

Roque also said that the government procured about one million PCR testing kits as part of efforts to beef up the resources to fight COVID-19. Christina Mendez

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte signs anti-terrorism bill
7 hours ago
(Update 2, 8:02 p.m.) "The people have nothing to fear from this bill; it is only the terrorists and their supporters...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 40,000 with 1,531 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 517,000 out of the 10.81 million people infected globally since the pathogen...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators slam Jolo 'rubout,' express readiness to tackle issue in legislative probe
7 hours ago
Senators on Friday slammed the “rubout” in Jolo, Sulu that led to the death of four soldiers as they expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Salons, barber shops no longer limited to basic hair cutting services — COVID-19 task force
9 hours ago
"The [Department of Trade and Industry] will release guidelines for the gradual resumption of services allowed by minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Nothing wrong with Roque's swim with dolphins
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Roque made waves on social media when photos of him swimming with dolphins were posted on the Facebook page of Ocean Adventure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
Duterte signs anti-terror measure into law
By Christina Mendez | 49 minutes ago
Amid renewed calls by human rights groups and various organizations for a presidential veto of the Anti-Terror Bill, President...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
PCG ends search for 14 Pinoys in sea mishap
By Robertzon Ramirez | 49 minutes ago
The Philippine Coast Guard terminated yesterday search and rescue efforts for 14 Filipinos that remain missing after their...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
IATF allows more activities under GCQ
49 minutes ago
As part of the gradual reopening of the economy after almost four months of lockdown due to the coronavirus disease 2019 ...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
House ready for special session, vows passage of Bayanihan 2
By Edu Punay | 49 minutes ago
The House of Representatives is ready to hold a special session to pass the proposed second Bayanihan law, as the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
2nd version of local test kit passes review
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 49 minutes ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said the department will resume the mass distribution of the second...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with