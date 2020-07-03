COVID-19 task force relaxes religious gathering restrictions in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — More people are now allowed to participate in religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine, Malacañang said Friday.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response approved Resolution No. 51, allowing 10% seating capacity in religious gatherings in GCQ areas.
“Para sa gustong magsimba, pinayagan na rin po ang religious gatherings pero hanggang 10% lang at ito ay epektibo sa July 10, 2020 sa areas ng GCQ,” Roque said.
(For those who would like to go to churches, religious gatherings up to 10% of the venue’s capacity will be allowed starting July 10, 2020 in GCQ areas.)
Previously, religious events in areas under GCQ were limited to 10 people only—a move that has drawn flak from religious leaders.
Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak—will remain under GCQ until July 15.
Other areas under GCQ until mid-July are the following:
- Benguet
- Cavite
- Rizal
- Lapu Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Leyte
- Ormoc
- Southern Leyte
- Talisay City (Cebu province)
- Minglanilla (Cebu province)
- Consolacion (Cebu province)
Roque reminded those who will attend religious gatherings to strictly observe social distancing measures, wear face masks and practice hand hygiene.
Meanwhile, religious gatherings in areas under modified GCQ are allowed as long as they are only half-filled.
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 38,805 people in the Philippines, including 1,274 deaths.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The local government of Valenzuela announces that daycare students received Nutri-Packs as the general community quarantine has been extended.
“Public daycare students will get their 2nd Nutri-Pack from the city government... We want to make sure they have enough nutritional intake during these quarantine times,” Mayor Rex Gatchalian says.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon agrees with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III that quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and other economic centers need to be relaxed soon.
"I support Secretary Dominguez’s call to ease restrictions in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon and put them under the modified general community quarantine," Drilon says in an e-mailed statement.
"I’m afraid that any further delay in the easing of quarantine restrictions in these two economic centers will cause further damage to our economy and our people who have lost their livelihood."
Health Secretary Francisco Duque says Metro Manila, Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Lapu-Lapu Mandaue, Leyte, Ormoc,.Southern Leyte, Talisay City to be placed under general community quarantine.
La Trinidad town hall in Benguet province on Monday resumes its operations after a week on lockdown for an intensive contact tracing and disinfection after four front liners tested positive of COVID-19.
La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda imposed the lockdown at the municipal hall and other areas around the municipality on June 18.
Three police officers of the La Trinidad Municipal Police Station and a municipal health worker assigned at the operation center at the municipal hall also tested positive during the conduct of the expanded mass testing for frontline workers in the Cordillera.
All 277 LGU employees were all swabbed and tested negative while disinfection activities were done in the different offices and facilities in La Trinidad, Salda said, as this will become their “new normal”. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Government Service Insurance System says the state pension fund has extended its COVID-19 loan moratorium program for members, pensioners and other borrowers by another month or until June 2020.
“The extension will provide relief to many government employees and pensioners whose families are having financial difficulties because of the COVID-19 crisis. We earlier implemented a three-month moratorium from March to May 2020," GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet says.
"However, with the continuing crisis and quarantine measures, we made it a four-month moratorium to tide over our members and pensioners,” he adds.
