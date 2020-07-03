COVID-19 task force relaxes religious gathering restrictions in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — More people are now allowed to participate in religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine, Malacañang said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response approved Resolution No. 51, allowing 10% seating capacity in religious gatherings in GCQ areas.

“Para sa gustong magsimba, pinayagan na rin po ang religious gatherings pero hanggang 10% lang at ito ay epektibo sa July 10, 2020 sa areas ng GCQ,” Roque said.

(For those who would like to go to churches, religious gatherings up to 10% of the venue’s capacity will be allowed starting July 10, 2020 in GCQ areas.)

Previously, religious events in areas under GCQ were limited to 10 people only—a move that has drawn flak from religious leaders.

Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak—will remain under GCQ until July 15.

Other areas under GCQ until mid-July are the following:

Benguet

Cavite

Rizal

Lapu Lapu City

Mandaue City

Leyte

Ormoc

Southern Leyte

Talisay City (Cebu province)

Minglanilla (Cebu province)

Consolacion (Cebu province)

Roque reminded those who will attend religious gatherings to strictly observe social distancing measures, wear face masks and practice hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, religious gatherings in areas under modified GCQ are allowed as long as they are only half-filled.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 38,805 people in the Philippines, including 1,274 deaths.