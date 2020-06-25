PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows members of the PNP's Special Action Forces.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
PNP deploys additional 150 SAF troops for Cebu ECQ enforcement
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two companies of the elite Special Action Force (SAF) will be deployed to Cebu City to assist in the enforcement of the city's enhanced community quarantine amid a spike in cases of coronavirus, the quarantine enforcement arm of the country's COVID-19 task force said.

The additional force, composed of 150 commandos, will be supplied with armored vehicles and accompanied by three senior officers from the agency's Integrated Police Operations to facilitate coordination with police leadership.

“Mobility assets of SAF will also be deployed in Cebu City that include Multi-Purpose Armored Vehicles similar to what we used in the implementation of ECQ in Metro Manila,” said Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the JTF COVID Shield.

"The CentCom is also using their air assets over Cebu City to check on observance of physical distancing...We have already coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the deployment of SAF personnel and their mobility assets,” he added.

According to the Joint Task Force COVID Shield, while soldiers were already deployed in Cebu City and nearby areas, the Armed Forces of the Philippines' central command has also committed more personnel and assistance to enforce ECQ in Cebu City.

This comes despite the recent cluster of new coronavirus cases and even deaths within the PNP's ranks, most of which were from Central Visayas.

The latest fatality in the PNP was a policeman from Cebu.

'Pasaway' narrative parroted 

Eleazar also said that the deployment of the elite commandos was deemed necessary in order to compel local residents from unnecessarily going out of their homes and wearing face masks when in essential tasks such as buying food supplies and medicines.

According to the JTF CV Shield, government officials in a recent trip to Cebu observed that local residents "are not strictly following the quarantine rules as they saw people going out of their homes, not wearing face masks and not observing the physical distancing."

Earlier on in the pandemic, rights and healthcare advocates pointed out that the administration's response to the outbreak perpetuated a misplaced and pronounced militarism—coupled with a narrative that rising COVID-19 cases were due to rising Filipinos being "pasaway" or stubborn—in a time when medical solutions are needed. 

RELATED: Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears'War' narrative in COVID-19 crisis fails to empower Filipinos, groups say

"The deployment of SAF has been proven effective in forcing residents of Metro Manila since the third week of April to stay in their houses. SAF commandos are known to be strict in enforcing the quarantine rules which subsequently compelled hardheaded residents to stay in their houses," the task force's statement read. 

It added that Police Maj. Gen. Amando Empiso, SAF director, "expressed confidence that they would duplicate their success on ECQ implementation in Metro Manila in Cebu City, saying the SAF deployment is necessary in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus and eventually save as many residents of Cebu City from infection."

“I have full trust and confidence on my men in accomplishing the tasks given to them. This is our way of helping the people of Cebu City and nearby areas in their fight against COVID-19. And this is a way of showing the people of Cebu that we are with them in winning this battle,” said Empiso.

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
QC government: No forms, records for family PWD cards in viral photo
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"This is an alarming abuse of a law that should benefit by PWDs but is exploited by some corrupt people...
Headlines
fbfb
Here's what Duterte may mean when he talks about horses and the COVID-19 vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In his latest public address late Monday, Duterte talked about injecting a vaccine into horses.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
Court junks inciting to sedition charge vs teacher Ronnel Mas due to illegal arrest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:14 a.m.) Olongapo RTC Judge Richard Paradeza granted Mas’ Motion to Quash — where the accused raised...
Headlines
fbfb
Bayanihan law expires today; no more emergency powers
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The Bayanihan to Heal As One Act expires today, and with it President Duterte’s emergency powers to quickly procure...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
NUJP calls for release of Tacloban community journalist, rights workers as trial starts
By Ratziel San Juan | 36 minutes ago
"How can someone who has a regular Church-produced radio show in one of the country’s biggest radio networks and executive...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Weeks after speaking against cyber libel, Robredo to bring rumor peddlers to court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is determined to bring people spreading online rumors about her to court, for a charge that she...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DepEd asks private schools to defer tuition fee hike
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
While it recognizes the need to ensure the sustainability of private schools, the DepEd said this “must be balanced...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Binay to DOTr, LTFRB: Don't ignore the plight of jeepney drivers
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"Our drivers are dizzy from the runaround between the DOTr and the LTFRB on when they can get back on the road. Why don't...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Comelec warns against voter IDs, reminds public these are no longer being printed
2 hours ago
"The 'fake news' that a person has to be a registered voter in order to receive government aid during this COVID-19 national...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with