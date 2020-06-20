COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 29,000 with 943 new cases

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 7:36 p.m.) — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tally in the Philippines is now at 29,400 after the Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 943 more cases.

Of these new cases, 578 were classified "fresh" (test results released to patient within last three days) while the remaining 365 were "late" (results released four days ago or more).

This week saw 4,016 additional infections on top of the 25,392 recorded as of last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,150 as the Health department reported 20 more patients who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Another 272 survivors, however, brought the COVID-19 recovery count to 7,650.

This week marks the biggest progress in terms of recoveries so far with 1,945 additional survivors on top of the 5,706 recorded as of last Saturday — the most recoveries announced in a single week so far.

This comes after the single-day new recovery record was broken twice this week with 298 and 301 survivors on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Moreover, the daily average recoveries for this week stands at a new high of 277 per day.

The number of active cases, on the other hand, is 19,951, according to the Health department.

More than 8.38 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 450,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.