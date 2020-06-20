PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Diners observe health protocols at a mall in Quezon City in this June 15, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 29,000 with 943 new cases
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2020 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 7:36 p.m.) — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tally in the Philippines is now at 29,400 after the Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 943 more cases.

Of these new cases, 578 were classified "fresh" (test results released to patient within last three days) while the remaining 365 were "late" (results released four days ago or more).

This week saw 4,016 additional infections on top of the 25,392 recorded as of last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 1,150 as the Health department reported 20 more patients who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Another 272 survivors, however, brought the COVID-19 recovery count to 7,650.

This week marks the biggest progress in terms of recoveries so far with 1,945 additional survivors on top of the 5,706 recorded as of last Saturday — the most recoveries announced in a single week so far.

This comes after the single-day new recovery record was broken twice this week with 298 and 301 survivors on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Moreover, the daily average recoveries for this week stands at a new high of 277 per day.

The number of active cases, on the other hand, is 19,951, according to the Health department.

More than 8.38 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 450,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leachon hits politics, ‘arbitrary’ ouster
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
Aside from problems on data, sacked special adviser to the National Task Force on COVID-19 Anthony Leachon said Thursday night...
Headlines
fbfb
Angkas submits COVID safety protocols to IATF
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
As it awaits the decision on the legalization of motorcycle taxis, Angkas has come up with a set of innovative health and...
Headlines
fbfb
Article removed
June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Editor's Note: The article titled "Entire Central Visayas placed under ECQ" is no longer hosted on Philstar.com.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP sets up one-stop shops for LSIs’ travel papers
By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will set up one-stop shops for faster processing of documents needed by locally stranded individuals...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH could be liable for the death of so many Filipinos — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 days ago
"If it's one of the most powerful agencies of the law that is criticizing you, this only concretizes what [I've] been saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
Philippines among 10 worst countries for workers in 2020
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
The 2020 Global Rights Index by the International Trade Union Confederation named the Philippines as among the top 10...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Motorcycle back-riding to be allowed soon ‘in principle’ in task force guidelines — Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
"Pinapayagan na in-principle ang back-riding upon the approval of the requirements na ise-set ng technical working group...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Oxfam: Over half of women shoulder more household work amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
“The disproportionate unpaid care work burdens that women face are driven by unwritten rules or shared beliefs about...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Ombudsman summons documents on COVID
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the Departments of Health and of Budget and Management to submit documents related...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
DOH: Only Cebu City under ECQ, not Central Visayas
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
Only Cebu City – not the entire Central Visayas – is under enhanced community quarantine, while Talisay City also...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with