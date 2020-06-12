PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Bike commuters and motorists pass through the flooded T.M. Kalaw Avenue in Manila due to the continuous rain brought by Tropical Depression Butchoy on Thursday night, June 11, 2020..
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
'Butchoy' slightly intensifies as it moves away from Luzon
(Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Butchoy has slightly intensified as it moves west-northwest away from Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a bulletin issued 11 a.m. Friday, PAGASA said “Butchoy” was last spotted 140 west northwest of Iba, Zambales or 165 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan. Moving north at 25 km per hour, it is expected to leave the country’s jurisdiction on Saturday morning.

The tropical depression’s maximum sustained winds slightly intensified to 55 kph, up from 50 kph early Friday morning. Its gusts maintained at 70 kph.

All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted.

Rainfall outlook

Weather forecasters said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands and Occidental Mindoro

Residents of  Metro Manila, western Visayas and the rest of Luzon  will have light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains. 

PAGASA warned about flooding and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

It said that moderate to very rough seas (1.5 to 4.5 meters) will be experienced over the seaboards of northern and central Luzon, especially over the seaboards of Ilocos Region, Zambales and Bataan due to the tropical depression and southwest monsoon.

Sea travel is risky, especially for those using small seacrafts, PAGASA added.

Forecast positions

  • 24 hour (tomorrow morning): 390 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur (outside PAR)
  • 48 hour (Sunday morning): 915 km west of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR) 

