Tropical Depression Butchoy now over West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Butchoy is now moving west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea but continues to affect the Philippines as it maintains its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its 8:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin Friday.

As of 7:00 a.m., the center of the tropical depression was estimated based on all available data 50 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales, moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

It continues to pack maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

"Butchoy" is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early morning Saturday.

"Pero lalakas yan bilang isang tropical storm dahil nga na sa gitna muli siya ng karagatan kung saan siya kukuha ng enerhiya para lumakas pa," weather specialist Ariel Rojas said in PAGASA's 5:00 a.m. briefing Saturday.



Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 (30-60 kph winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours) is now hoisted over southern Luzon, Visayas and western portion of Mindanao, which may experience "occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon."

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Zambales, Bataan Pampanga, Occidental Mindoro and northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and remainder of Luzon.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

Those with small seacrafts, in the meantime, are advised against sea travel due to moderate to rough seas, while larger sea vessels are asked to take precaution.

"Butchoy" started as a low pressure area east of Quezon province that escalated into a tropical depression, since making landfall over the local municipalities of Polilo and Infanta on Thursday.

Forecast positions