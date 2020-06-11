PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A guard passes logo of ABS-CBN at the network’s compound, a day it was ordered shut by National Telecommunications Commission, May 6, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
House panels want to compare PDRs of ABS-CBN vs other media entities
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives will look into Philippine Depositary Receipts of media entities that will apply or have been granted with legislative franchise.

Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan, 1st District), chair of the House committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, directed the panel’s secretary to secure copies of PDRs “of all major broadcasting mass media in the country that will apply or otherwise applied and given franchise by this committee.”

Alvarado issued this directive at the resumption of his committee and the House’s panel on legislative franchise deliberation on ABS-CBN’s franchise bills on Thursday.

PDRs are financial instrument allowing foreigners to invest in a Filipino company without owning any part of it.

“Because what we are discussing is PDR, even if ABS-CBN is the only one applying now, this committee would like to see PDRs of all media and broadcasting companies,” Alvarado said in Filipino.

“I hope that before the next hearing, we can secure [copies] and compare if all PDRs contain the same contents,” he added.

Allegations vs ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN is accused of foreign ownership, allegedly through PDR. The Constitution states that mass media ownership must be limited to Filipino citizens.

Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) claimed that PDR holders “have control over the corporation.”

“Ang PDR po ay isang pagapalusot ng pagmamay-ari ng banyaga,” he added.

(PDRs are an excuse to hide foreign owners.)

ABS-CBN’s legal counsel, Cynthia Del Castillo, told the lawmakers that holders of PDRs issued by ABS-CBN Holdings are “passive investors.”

PDR holders also “have no rights on ownership or management of mass media [corporation] which is ABS-CBN Broadcasting Corp,” she added.

GMA-7, another broadcasting giant in the country, uses PDRs.

Later in the hearing, Securities and Exchange Commissioner Ephyro Amatong said that based on documents submitted by GMA-7, wordings of PDRs of the two media companies are the same.

The hearing is ongoing as of this story’s posting.  — Kristine Joy Patag

ABS-CBN CORP. ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-DICT official Rio questions efficacy of state-backed COVID-19 contact tracing app
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
Former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo Rio on Wednesday warned the government...
Headlines
fbfb
China-backed presidential bet possible in 2022 — experts
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
"We must make sure that the new president will defend faithfully, sincerely our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,"...
Headlines
fbfb
LPA east of Philippines seen to intensify into tropical depression Thursday
8 hours ago
Once it intensifies, it will be given the local name “Butchoy”—the second tropical cyclone for 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
India ready to supply Philippines with affordable COVID-19 drugs
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
India has expressed readiness to supply the Philippines with affordable medicines and pharmaceutical products used for coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Critics can question anti-terror bill before court — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 11 minutes ago
Groups opposed to the Anti-Terrorism Bill are free to question it before the court even after it is signed into law, Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
26 minutes ago
Philippines eyes human trials for China-developed COVID-19 vaccine  — DOST 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 26 minutes ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña on Wenesday said that the country may be conducting human trials...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
June 12 protests will be dispersed, IATF protocols will be 'enforced' — PNP
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“As per instruction of our SILG Eduardo Año, protesters will be dispersed and advised to return home. The PNP...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines jump to 24,175 with addition of 443 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Update 1, 5:42 p.m.) The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 415,277 people out of the more than 7.35 million infected...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Live updates: Tropical Depression Butchoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Follow our updates on "Butchoy" here.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with