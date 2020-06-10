PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Boracay task force looking at reopening the island to tourism
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines— Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Wednesday announced that the head of the Boracay Inter-agency task force will visit the island on Thursday to reassess its reopening to tourists.

Puyat said she will be joined by fellow Boracay IATF members Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the term of the Boracay IATF until May 8, 2021. The task force was created in 2018 through Executive Order 53 to ensure strict implementation of environmental laws and local ordinances to help rehabilitate the island, which Duterte said had become "a cesspool".

“We’re looking at reopening Boracay,” she said in the virtual Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

The tourism chief said they would particularly check the health protocols in place to determine if the country’s top tourist destination is ready to accept local tourists.

The IATF would visit Aklan's Ciriaco S. Tirol Hospital and review its health and safety protocols.

No reopening without complete health and safety protocols

Meanwhile, Puyat thanked private sector groups like the Filinvest City Foundation, Makati Medical Center Foundation and Aboitiz Foundation for donating reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines to local government units that would help ramp up COVID-19 detection in tourist destinations.

“This is what’s needed not only by domestic but also foreign tourists that when they go to a place, it’s safe and there are health protocols in place. We will not open it until these are present,” Puyat concluded.

Days before the national government implemented community quarantine over several parts of the country, the MMC Foundation and its private sector partners said it would implement a Pandemic Preparedness Program “to help bring back tourism confidence here in Boracay from a health security perspective.”

The DOT partnered with the MMC Foundation, MVP Group of Campanies’ Tulong Kapatid or its social responsibility consortium “to improve Boracay Island’s  health and communications portfolio.”

They donated around 60 automated sensor hand sanitizers to the hospital, airport, seaport terminals and other strategic places in the island as well as equipment such as satellite phones, mobile data devices and stethoscopes, nebulizer kits, and blood pressure sets, among others.

The initiative is eyed to level up the Ciriaco S. Tirol Hospital from an infirmary to a Level 1 trauma hospital. 

 

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT BORACAY BORACAY INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A year after Recto Bank incident, no change in policy in West Philippine Sea — Diokno
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno noted that while the incident drew public outrage, Philippine officials seemed to walk back...
Headlines
fbfb
Return to stricter quarantine possible – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ or GCQ in Metro Manila? Further review needed
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Metro Manila has “even” chances of being downgraded to the most lenient modified general community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
June 12 ‘mañanita’ protest: Only 10 allowed
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Groups opposing the Anti-Terrorism Act, which now awaits President Duterte’s signature, are planning protests they call...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case
By Alexis Romero | 14 minutes ago
It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of...
Headlines
fbfb
17 minutes ago
Court rejects 'non-cooperation' charge vs Bulacan relief volunteers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 minutes ago
Norzagaray Municipal Trial Court Judge Julie Rita Badillo dismissed the case and held that “the facts charged in the...
Headlines
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Palace: Bulk of second tranche of SAP distributed by next week
By Alexis Romero | 53 minutes ago
"Realistically, we are hoping that at least a majority of the P105 billion would already have been disbursed electronically......
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines top 23,000, deaths at 1,027
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 408,954 people out of the more than 7.2 million infected worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pay rules for June 12, Independence Day
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The payment rules for June 12 are as follows.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with