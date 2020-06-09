PHILSTAR VIDEOS
This photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo visiting makers of personal protective gear.
Office of the Vice President, Facebook
Robredo's office seeks gadget donations for distance learning
(Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Vice President Leni Robredo will launch an initiative to provide students and teachers smartphones and computers as the country is set to implement a distance learning plan.

In a social media post, Robredo’s office said it is looking for unused smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers that will be given to learners and educators.

“Inaanyayahan namin kayo na tipunin ang mga ito para sa inisiyatibong ating ilulunsad, sa paglalayong makatulong sa napipintong pagpapatupad ng distance learning sa gitna ng COVID-19 crisis,” the Office of the Vice President said, adding the gadgets do not have to be new as long as these are still working and have basic programs.

(We are urging everyone to collect these for the initiative that we will launch, which aims to aid in the implementation of distance learning amid the COVID-19 crisis.)

“Ang inyong magiging ambag, ipaparating natin sa mga estudyante na walang pambili o access sa ganitong mga kagamitan, at sa mga guro na gagamit ng bagong medium upang magbahagi ng kaalaman,” it added.

(Your contribution will be given to students who do not have money or access to buy these gadgets and teachers who will utilize a new medium to share knowledge.)

Additional details such as minimum specifications will be released in the coming days.

An online donation drive previously led by Robredo’s office raised P53.8 million, which was used to provide personal protective equipment to 21,432 frontliners.

The Department of Education Monday announced that face-to-face classes will be postponed until a vaccine for the new coronavirus disease becomes available. The school year 2020 to 2021 was scheduled to formally open on August 24.

DepEd will implement distance learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio.

Latest data from the department showed 6.2 million students enrolled in public schools during the first week of the month-long remote enrolment period. About half of the enrolees so far are from largely urbanized region of Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said the figures reveal that “millions of poor children in provinces will likely be left behind if classes will officially resume through distance learning.”

To date, the Philippines has reported 22,474 COVID-19 cases, with 1,011 fatalities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

